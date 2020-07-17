Colorado sees first human plague case since 2015: officials

A human has been infected with bubonic plague for the first time in Colorado since 2015.

A resident of the southwestern part of the state was diagnosed with plague earlier this summer. He or she had exposure to infected squirrels, according to officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“The patient had septicemic plague, which is in the blood and cannot be transmitted to other people. The resident recovered and no other cases were identified, "officials said.

The news comes after a squirrel in Colorado recently tested positive for bubonic plague. The squirrel is the first case of plague in the city of Morrison, located about 17 miles southwest of Denver.

"Plague is an infectious disease caused by the Yersinia pestis bacteria and can be contracted by humans and pets," public health officials wrote in a statement. However, if proper precautions are taken, the risk of contracting the plague is "extremely low," they added.

Humans can become infected through flea bites or infected animals.

Plague symptoms can include high fever, chills, headache, and nausea, among other signs, that occur within a week of exposure. However, plague can be treated with antibiotics after early diagnosis.

"The plague has been present in Colorado since at least the 1940s, and cases of wild rodents are reported in Colorado most years," said Dr. Jennifer House, a state veterinarian for public health, in a statement. "While we see the highest plague activity during the summer, the disease can be found in rodents year-round and sometimes spreads to other wildlife species, as well as domestic cats and dogs."

To protect against plague, health officials recommend the following precautions: