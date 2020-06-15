Colorado state soccer player held at gunpoint after being mistaken as a member of Antifa: reports

A Colorado state soccer player who was evaluating the roofs on Thursday was reportedly held at gunpoint, along with another employee after a man wrongly thought they were part of the Antifa political protest movement.

Scott Gudmundsen called police to report two door-to-door masked men in his Loveland neighborhood and told dispatchers he would face them, according to 9News.

Responding officers found Gudmundsen dressed in uniform, armed with two pistols and holding the men on the ground at gunpoint, according to the station.

While police did not identify the victims, ESPN reported that Colorado state officials, including coach Steve Addazio, addressed the situation in a letter.

"Our student is a young man of color, while the author is white," said the letter. “Regardless of what investigators learn or the reasons the perpetrator gives, we know this: Our student got up on Thursday morning, worked with his team, showered, dressed, and went to work. Hours later, he was confronting a stranger with a pistol and listening to police sirens that had been inexplicably called. Given what we've seen in cities across the country, we know very well that this meeting could have taken place very differently. "

The men at the time were wearing face masks to protect themselves from a possible coronavirus infection and were touring the neighborhood to assess the damage caused by a recent hail storm, according to 9 News. Both men had their company name printed on their polo shirts.

"They were investigating the neighborhood because of the recent hail storms," ​​Loveland Police Lt. Bob Shaffer told the station, adding that there was no evidence that the men were doing something wrong.

Gudmundsen was arrested for serious threatening crimes and false imprisonment. At the time, he was being held in the Larimer County Jail.

The school added in its letter: “As a university and as a community, CSU is avowedly anti-racist and anti-violence. We are horrified by this expression of violence and hatred that one of our students visited. We condemn racism in all its forms and expressions and we are working to build an equitable and anti-racist community that can be a model for others. ”