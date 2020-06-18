Colorado woman tests positive for coronavirus a second time

A Colorado woman was admitted to the hospital this week after testing positive for the coronavirus a second time, according to a report.

Michele Hart, from Layafette, Colorado, tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time on May 2.

She told KUSA-TV in Denver that her symptoms "came and went," but thought she had fully recovered when two consecutive tests came back negative.

She said some of her symptoms would not go away, so she went to the ER thinking she might have gotten the flu or strep throat.

She tested negative for both but positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

"This virus is so new that we don't have enough data," said KUSA health expert Dr. Payal Kohli. "And I really like to call this virus the wild-type virus because it has done a lot of things that have surprised scientists. Many levels."

Kohli said Hart's case shows that some patients may never develop antibodies against the virus, but added that not developing antibodies is rare.

Another possibility, Kohli said, is that the virus has become inactive and then reactivated like chickenpox, or it may "never completely remove viral particles" and never fully recover.

As scientists continue to work toward a vaccine that could take a year, some have hoped that herd immunity, when most people have become immune to the virus by surviving or receiving a vaccine, could help decrease the virus infection rate, but reinfected patients could complicate that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that there is no guarantee that the virus will give the patient immunity.

Other patients with coronavirus in the USA USA They also tested positive after recovery, including 14 sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive again after meeting "rigorous recovery criteria," said the spokesman for the US Pacific Fleet. USA It's a statement.