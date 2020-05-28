ColorOS 7 update coming to Oppo F9, Oppo F7, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 series in India starting June

Oppo has announced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 launch roadmap for more phones in India. This includes phones like the Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, and more. The company aims to complete the launch of ColorOS 7 on all compatible phones by July this year. A total of 20 Oppo phones will receive the ColorOS 7 update, and phones like OPPO Find X, Oppo Find X SuperVooc Edition, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Marvel & # 39; s Avengers Limited Edition, Oppo K3 and Oppo A9 have already received the update in India.

The launch of the Android 10 update will take place in two phases, and the first phase will start in June, that is, next month. In the first phase, phones like Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A9 2020 will receive the ColorOS 7 update based on Android 10. The second phase will start in July and phones like Oppo F15 and Oppo R15 Pro will receive the update.

ColorOS 7 was announced in November 2019 and offers a new interface, better privacy features, and new custom icons. Oppo notes that ColorOS 7 is the first to natively integrate the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance. The ColorOS 7 update for Indian users also brings a new Hawa Mahal wallpaper.

Oppo says ColorOS 7 has been tested by more than 92,000 testers worldwide, and thousands of revisions have been made before its commercial release. ColorOS is used by over 350 million users worldwide in more than 140 countries. Oppo K3 recently received the Android10-based ColorOS 7 update earlier this month. This update also brought Wi-Fi calling support for Indian users.

