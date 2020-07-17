Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale spark dating rumors after actress says she's "more single than ever"

It seems like Colton Underwood is back in the dating game.

About two months after "Bachelor" star and finalist Cassie Randolph, with whom she was not engaged in 2019 after the end of her season, ended their relationship in May, 28-year-old Underwood returns to action. time with actress Lucy Hale, 31.

Underwood and the "Pretty Little Liars" star were spotted together sweating on a walk on the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and according to TMZ, it was Hale who hit Underwood after his separation from Randolph, 25. The couple have reportedly been inseparable ever since.

Hale has reportedly been watching Underwood since 2018 when he told People magazine that the future "single" would be "beautiful to watch" in his own season. "It is healthy," he said at the time. "He seems to be a good guy."

Underwood became the "Bachelor" in January 2019.

At the time of her separation from Randolph, Underwood said on her Instagram: "It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been reflecting a lot." Sometimes people are meant to be friends, and that's fine. "

Meanwhile, things have worked out for Hale in terms of time, as "Nice Girl Like You" and former "Katy Keene" star recently said she felt "more single than ever."

"I feel more single than ever, but it's okay," she joked on Instagram Live on July 2. "If anything during this time they taught me, because I basically did it all alone and I used to hate being alone. I feel like the only way I'm going out with someone is if they improve my life because I'm so happy right now to have my own routine."

"Now I'm on a dating site and I still haven't run into any of them because I'm too nervous," said Hale. "Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that regard."

Hale added that while "he doesn't physically have a type," he was ultimately looking for someone "who has confidence and comfort in his skin."

Perhaps Underwood, who was praised before his season of "The Bachelor" for being open about his virginity, fits the mold of what Hale is looking for in a partner.

"There are so many insecure men out there, and I can't do that. I've come out with that. I don't want that," Hale continued in his live comments. "Work ethic, drive, passion. I don't care what you do, just love. Do everything a hundred and ten percent. A good moral compass. Just a good person. It's very simple what I'm looking for, but that's difficult. Simple qualities are harder to find. "

Representatives for Hale and Underwood did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.