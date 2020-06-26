Columbia doctor in study that found coronavirus antibodies fade in 2 months: "Many of us were quite disturbed"

A new Chinese study published in Nature Medicine suggests that people who develop antibodies after becoming infected with the coronavirus may not keep them for more than two months, a growing concern as several states in the US see alarming spikes in cases of COVID-19.

Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that can provide protection against reinfection. When the coronavirus hit the United States, Americans went to mass antibody test sites to find out if they had been infected with COVID-19 and therefore would have some level of protection against the virus, but findings like this They question how safe people who have antibodies to the virus are actually reinfected.

“When you get an antibody test, we really don't know enough to make sure you're safe. And I think the more we learn about antibodies, the more we begin to say that we are not so sure that it is safe, "Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University Medical Center, told Fox News.

In the study, researchers from Chongqing Medical University in China looked at 37 people who became infected with the coronavirus and showed symptoms, and 37 people who became infected and showed no symptoms. Of the participants involved, antibody levels dropped to undetectable levels in 40 percent of asymptomatic people and 13 percent of symptomatic people just eight weeks after recovering from COVID-19.

"Many of us were quite disturbed when we saw this study outside of China, which actually showed that in a number of individuals, particularly in these individuals with milder illnesses, we are concerned about silent spreaders, that these individuals were losing their antibodies they protect after just a month or two, ”Griffin said.

Like many doctors, Griffin hoped that COVID-19 would leave those infected with a protective shield for a year or two, as previous studies on similar viruses like SARS and MERS found that the antibodies last at least a year.

"That is why we continue to see that common cold coronaviruses cause infections annually, often in the same people, and have even seen them do this in the same person with only a few months apart," Griffin explained. "So this is quite troubling because here we are seeing evidence that perhaps a person can receive COVID-19 more than once, perhaps more than once in a short period of time."

The findings in the new Chinese study also question the idea of ​​"immunity passports," which some countries may issue to patients recovered from COVID-19 to allow them to return to work and travel because they are allegedly immune to the virus. But Griffin still doesn't think we're ready for this kind of approach.

"We certainly don't know if people who have been infected have lasting protection because we have not shown that a certain level of antibody when they have been exposed again protects them," Griffin said. "We also don't know if the natural infection is lasting. So even if we find that, hey, a certain level of antibody correlates to protection, how often do you need to check on that individual to make sure he maintains that level?

As new coronavirus hot spots begin to emerge in the US In states like Texas, California, Florida and Arizona, Griffin believes that the summer weather, which some experts originally thought would help slow the spread, actually it is playing an important role in the resurgence of the virus. .

"You see a lot of places where the numbers are increasing and these are places where it has gotten quite hot, but it has gotten so hot that there are a lot of people inside the air conditioner," Griffin explained. "Everyone wants to blame people (and) say they must be doing something wrong, but what they are doing is trying to get out of the heat. They are in the air conditioning. They are too close to each other, which is a very human thing that we want to do, but that puts us in danger. ”