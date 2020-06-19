Columbus, Ohio, to remove Christopher Columbus statue

The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, announced Thursday that the city plans to remove the Christopher Columbus statue that stands in front of the city hall in favor of "diversity and inclusion."

The statue will be replaced by a new work of art that best represents the city and its people, FOX 28 reported in Columbus.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression, and division. That does not represent our great city and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past, ”said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. "Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork demonstrating our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion."

He said the removal of the statue will remove "one more barrier to meaningful and lasting change to end systemic racism."

Columbus statues across the country have become targets of anger and vandalism during the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's police custody death in Minneapolis last month.

Protesters have demolished some statues and some have been officially removed.

STATUE OF COLUMBUS IN CALIFORNIA'S CAPITAL TO BE REMOVED, LAWYERS CALL IT "OUT OF PLACE"

The statue in front of the Columbus city hall had the word "rapist" spray-painted by protesters on Wednesday, FOX 28 reported.

Statues of controversial historical figures have become a flashpoint amid protests, especially the Confederate monuments dotting the south.

Critics of the tributes to Columbus cite the fact that Columbus enslaved Native Americans and played a role in introducing European diseases that Native Americans were not immune to, devastating New World populations.

The Columbus City Council in a statement expressed its "sincere respect and gratitude" to the city of Genoa, Italy, which gave the statue in 1955.

The Columbus Piave Club, however, said it found the feelings of diversity and inclusion "ironic," saying the club, which celebrates Italian heritage, had been "COMPLETELY blocked" from the conversation surrounding the removal of the statue.

"We as an Italian community (Columbus Italian Club and Abruzzi Club included) have been completely blocked from this conversation and completely ignored, considering that we facilitated the acquisition, delivery and dedication of the statue in 1955," the club said in a statement. "Furthermore, considering that we celebrate the anniversary of their presentation each year on the site since 1955 and we are not even given the courtesy of a mention in the press release of their removal."

The statement said the club had contributed thousands of dollars to maintain the statue over the years, but "they were denied the dignity of inclusion in their disappearance."

"From an administration that preaches inclusion and diversity, we as a community find this extremely ironic," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statue will be stored until the city can decide where to place it and what is the best way to use it to educate people on where it fits into the city's history.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.