Columbus statue in Philadelphia to download

Recent clashes between people supporting the statue and those who are "distraught over its existence have deteriorated into a worrying public security situation," the statement said.
The city will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve the removal of the statue on July 22 and allow public opinion through written statements until July 21.
Columbus became a symbol of the Italians' contributions to American history, but "scholars and historians have discovered first-hand documentation that their arrival in the Americas also marked the beginning of the displacement and genocide of indigenous peoples. "The statement said.
"The city is committed to finding a way forward that will allow Philadelphia residents to celebrate their heritage and culture, while respecting the stories and circumstances of others who come from different backgrounds," the statement said.
In Boston, one was beheaded before being shot down. Protesters in Richmond, Virginia and Minneapolis demolished statues. The one from Richmond was thrown into a lake.