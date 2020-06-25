Columbus statue in Philadelphia to download

Recent clashes between people supporting the statue and those who are "distraught over its existence have deteriorated into a worrying public security situation," the statement said.

The city will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve the removal of the statue on July 22 and allow public opinion through written statements until July 21.

The statues of Christopher Columbus are being dismantled across the country.

Columbus became a symbol of the Italians' contributions to American history, but "scholars and historians have discovered first-hand documentation that their arrival in the Americas also marked the beginning of the displacement and genocide of indigenous peoples. "The statement said.

The statue has caused so much conflict that a week ago the city locked it up with wood to protect it. And groups of gunmen have stood guard at the statue after it was defaced, reported CNN affiliate WCAU.
Protesters took to the streets on Tuesday to express their feelings about the Columbus statue. CNN affiliate WPVI reported that 26 people were arrested and issued citations for not having dispersed during an incident at the Municipal Services Building in Center City.

"The city is committed to finding a way forward that will allow Philadelphia residents to celebrate their heritage and culture, while respecting the stories and circumstances of others who come from different backgrounds," the statement said.

Other cities are also dealing with public anger over the Columbus statues.

In Boston, one was beheaded before being shot down. Protesters in Richmond, Virginia and Minneapolis demolished statues. The one from Richmond was thrown into a lake.

Columbus, Ohio, says it will tear down its Columbus statue, and some have suggested renaming the city of Flavortown, in honor of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, a native son.

