Columbus statue in Philadelphia to download

Recent clashes between people supporting the statue and those who are "distraught over its existence have deteriorated into a worrying public security situation," the statement said.

The city will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve the removal of the statue on July 22 and allow public opinion through written statements until July 21.

Columbus became a symbol of the Italians' contributions to American history, but "scholars and historians have discovered first-hand documentation that their arrival in the Americas also marked the beginning of the displacement and genocide of indigenous peoples. "The statement said.

The statue has caused so much conflict that a week ago the city locked it up with wood to protect it. And groups of gunmen have stood guard at the statue after it was defaced, reported CNN affiliate WCAU.