Column: Let's cross our fingers as the NFL tries to pull off a season

Without fans. There are no exhibition games. Lots of evidence.

And many fingers crossed to see if everything really works.

The plan to play professional soccer this fall is finally coming into focus, just as the rookies are ready to perform at NFL training camps across the country. There will be an NFL season, or at least an attempt at one, even if that season is unlike any of the 100 that came before.

It is debatable whether it ends as scheduled on February 7 with a Super Bowl in Florida currently devastated by the coronavirus. But the events of the past few days, including some encouraging advances in other sports, at least offer some hope.

Will it look the same as before? No, but we are getting used to the idea that no sport will ever look the same.

Also, once you pass the empty seats and the masks on the sidelines, it will look good enough.

That is already being tested elsewhere, and the NFL has surely noticed it. Golf, auto racing, boxing and the UFC have returned, and fans have shown that they are more than eager to tune in and watch TV, even if it is not what they are used to seeing.

And if Major League Baseball can start a season on Thursday with masks on the bench, cardboard cutouts in the stands, and false fan noise for every home run, why can't the NFL?

That's especially true after players successfully pushed the league to jumpstart testing, giving more time to prepare, and canceling pointless exhibition games. The combination does not guarantee success against a virus that is seemingly everywhere, but soccer was always the most difficult sport to play during a pandemic anyway.

There are other issues that have yet to be resolved, including the expected drop in league revenue that will affect everyone's pockets, but the NFL announcement Monday that it would evaluate players every day for the first two weeks. camp and then remove what was looming as a major hurdle for the season.

What happened a day after the players logged onto Twitter to demand better security measures before they reported that it was no accident.

"Listen to your players," Tyrann Mathieu's chief security officer tweeted. "We all want to play."

That was not the only NFL award to the rapidly changing times. In addition to coronavirus protocols, the league, which has long banned any message from players, also plans to allow stickers on the back of helmets with names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.

And of course, the team that plays in the nation's capital could have a new name for when the season starts.

Those changes are long overdue, though they were surprisingly quick for a league that usually gets on its heels when faced with issues it doesn't want to address. Still, it is the threat of the virus that represents the most immediate danger to both the NFL and its players.

On Monday, the Giants and Jets bowed to the inevitable and said that their seasons would begin without fans in the stands. Unless things change quickly in the coming weeks, there will surely be empty stadiums in Dallas, Kansas City, or any of the 30 cities where the NFL plays.

That includes the most expensive stadium in history, a $ 5 billion project that will house the Rams and Chargers in Los Angeles. And it includes the new $ 1.9 billion stadium that is nearing completion just off the shiny Las Vegas Strip.

If the Raiders play there, it will be without fans. They will also play without owner Mark Davis, who said over the weekend that he would not attend games unless fans could attend as well.

"We have been wanting to have our phenomenal stadium and this practice facility, and it was going very well for the Raider organization," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “All of our dreams came true here in Las Vegas. The whole city has been phenomenal and then real life gets in the way. "

Real life could intrude further. Even when training camps open, the NFL's plan is just that: a plan. There are a million things that could go wrong, including the worst case scenario where the virus plagues a team so badly that it can't have enough players for a game.

However, the NFL has plenty of resources to give your plan a shot at fighting. The league believes it can do everything and everything possible to play because a lost season means hundreds of millions of dollars lost in television revenue.

It will work? It just could, although nobody knows yet.

The future, as we have learned during the pandemic, is becoming terribly difficult to predict.