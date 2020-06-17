Comedian Chris D & # 39; Elia denies sexual harassment allegations and "knowingly" seeks underage women

Chris D’Elia is speaking for the first time since several social media users have brought sexual harassment allegations against the comedian, allegations that D & # 39; Elia has denied.

"I know I have said and done things that could have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly sought out underage women at any time," D & # 39; Elia, 40, told TMZ in a released Wednesday.

"All my relationships have been legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with people who have tweeted about me," he said.

The comedian added, "With that said, I'm really sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let me get caught up in my lifestyle. It's my fault. I have it. I've been reflecting on this for a while now and I promise I'll keep getting better."

The comedian began capturing the heat of users on Twitter after a woman he was ahead with accusations Tuesday that he could not understand that D’Elia was chosen "as the pedophile" in the Netflix series "You".

The woman also shared a group of alleged email screenshots that she claims to have exchanged with the actor in 2014 and 2016, initially when she was only 16 years old.

Imagine being 16 years old and being groomed by a stand-up comedian twice your (sic) age and the only reason you never met and were never physically abused was because you (sic) just had a boyfriend (sic) of your own age, "he alleged.

"For a long time I thought it was embarrassing for ME that I was interacting with this older man, but he was the one who sent me a direct message on Twitter and was twice my age and the one who used the imbalance of power between us to his advantage, so f — Chris D & # 39; Elia, "the woman alleged.

It was a snowball effect for D’Elia as more social media users began to move forward as the night continued. Soon after, the "Whitney" actor was trending topic on Twitter and social media account @SheRatesDogs began sharing accusations about D’Elia brought by other accusers.

A additional plea He claimed that the "Undateable" alum was "exposed to the woman who went to help" fix the air conditioner in her Cleveland hotel room in early 2018 and "then tried to get her back in the room."

Another person alleged that D & # 39; Elia "tried to fly a girl … from Canada to Los Angeles to stay with him and get hooked", and then allegedly proceeded to use the nude photos of the 18-year-old girl as "blackmail … when she said she didn't want to go. "

D & # 39; Elia has not been charged criminally or civilly, according to People magazine.

Season 2 of "You" premiered in December 2019. In season two, D’Elia's character was killed and Fox News confirmed that D’Elia will not appear in season 3.

Netflix declined to comment when contacted by Fox News. A representative from D & # 39; Elia did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News's Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.