Comedian D.L. Hughley positive for coronavirus after collapse

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley, who collapsed in the middle of his set at a Nashville comedy club, announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 57-year-old man surprised customers and employees when he passed out while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night.

On Saturday Hughley published a video on Twitter in which he told his fans that he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.

"I also had a positive result for COVID-19, which blew my mind," he says in the clip. “It was what they call asymptomatic. I had no symptoms, the classic symptoms. "

Hughley said he has not yet exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with COVID-19, including shortness of breath and fever.

"So, in addition to all the other things you have to consider," he says, if "you pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested."

Hughley plans to quarantine his hotel room in Nashville for 14 days. The remaining two nights of their four-night engagement at the venue were canceled, according to the club's online calendar.

"Thank you for your prayers and good wishes, and a few more would not harm him," Hughley says in the video.

"Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling this week," the club posted on Facebook.

"I love you, D.L. and we look forward to seeing this King of Comedy in Nashville soon!"

In addition to stand-up, Hughley is also an author and presenter for radio and television.

He acted in the 2000 Spike Lee film "The Original Kings of Comedy" opposite Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer.

He also produced and starred in "The Hughleys," which aired on ABC and UPN from 1998 to 2002 and hosted a CNN talk show. He now hosts the radio show "The D.L. Hughley Show.

