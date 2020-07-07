Comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter shot multiple times

"I'm so angry now that I don't know what to do," said Smiley, who hosts the "Rickey Smiley Show Morning Show" and is one of the "DISH Nation" stars. "The reason I am on Facebook Live is because I just want you to see that it is raw and real. I want you to see what parents have to deal with when their children become victims of gun violence."
Smiley's daughter was in a different vehicle at the stoplight, according to investigators, and was caught in a crossfire.
Three other victims were transported to a hospital and all are expected to survive their injuries.
The radio announcer tweeted that his daughter had managed to get out of surgery.
"My daughter managed to get out of her operation," she tweeted. "She is very well! Thank you for your prayers!"
Aaryn Smiley, who turned 19 days before the shooting, posted a photo of a blood-soaked seat in a vehicle on Instagram.
"This is the most terrifying thing that has happened to me," said the legend. "I will not be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage."
He also shared an image that appeared to have been taken from a hospital bed.
"(E) the fact that the bullets that went through my legs were shielded (sic) bullets made to go through anything (how they got through the car) but the one that would have hit me in the head was not nice and ended up staying in the car. God, "said a note that accompanied the image. "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be alive right now."
The teenager also published about not being able to see her parents while hospitalized due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and wrote that she was "terrified."
Elder Smiley posted a photo of himself wearing a mask and wrote, "I respect the rules."
"I can't see my daughter @ ryn.smiley by # covid19 … it's getting dark and I'm not leaving this park until I see her," she wrote. "#Houston (Thanks to @HoustonPolice for being so amazing and kind to us)".