Comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter shot multiple times







"I'm so angry now that I don't know what to do," said Smiley, who hosts the "Rickey Smiley Show Morning Show" and is one of the "DISH Nation" stars. "The reason I am on Facebook Live is because I just want you to see that it is raw and real. I want you to see what parents have to deal with when their children become victims of gun violence."

Investigators told CNN affiliate KTRK that after an altercation at a separate location, a suspect stopped in a car at a red light on the south side of Houston and opened fire.

Smiley's daughter was in a different vehicle at the stoplight, according to investigators, and was caught in a crossfire.