Comet NEOWISE surprises some stargazers with two tails

As star gazers try to catch a glimpse of NEOWISE as it soars through the night sky, careful viewers may notice that the comet has two tails behind it.

The comet's main tail, always whitish in color because it easily reflects sunlight at each wavelength, is made of dust and ice that have been ejected from its nucleus and curved out of the way of the comet's path, according to Forbes. .

The dust that forms the main tail is carried by three forces: the sun, the comet and the force of solar radiation.

Particles of different sizes are subject to the same amount of gravitational force, but smaller dust grains are affected more than larger ones by the pressure of solar radiation, making the tail appear wider.

However, the slightly narrower second tail actually becomes prominent before the main powder tail, according to Forbes.

At some point in the comet's path, the ultraviolet light radiating from the Sun becomes strong enough to heat up and ionize the comet's carbon monoxide, the weakest ice-based molecule in a comet's composition, according to the magazine.

Carbon monoxide absorbs sunlight and fluoresces at 4200 Angstroms, the wavelength of blue light, making it appear blue.

The main dust tail is always gray, white, the same color as the comet, according to an article by Case Western Reserve University.

The ion tail always points away from the sun in a straight line because it distorts the lines of the magnetic field by interacting with the charged wind particles from the sun, according to the university.

The other molecules that make up a comet's "big five" are water, methane, ice, dry ice, and ammonia.

The ion tail is made up of individual molecules that are all equal in mass, meaning they are affected by the forces that surround them equally and follow the same, narrower path, according to Forbes.

In the first photos, the blue ion tail is the only visible one.

NEOWISE, the brightest comet in the sky since Hale-Bopp in 1997, was discovered in March and can be seen with the naked eye to most viewers in the northern hemisphere this month.

NEOWISE may also have two ion tails.

"The lower tail, which appears wide and fuzzy, is the dust tail of Comet NEOWISE, created when dust rises from the surface of the comet's nucleus and crawls behind the comet in its orbit," NASA added in the statement. .

"The upper tail is the ion tail, which is made up of gases that have been ionized by losing electrons in strong sunlight. These ionized gases are shaken by the solar wind, the constant flow of magnetized material from the sun, creating the ion tail that extends directly away from the sun, "NASA continued. "Parker Solar Probe images appear to show a split in the ion tail. This could mean Comet NEOWISE has two ion tails in addition to its dust tail, although scientists would need more data and analysis to confirm this possibility." .

