Comet Neowise will be visible to the naked eye this week.







The comet, officially known as C / 2020 F3, was seen by NASA's NEOWISE satellite in March, as it made its initial approach to the sun. It survived its cycle around the sun and will reach the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth in the next week. NEOWISE is expected to remain visible to the naked eye until July.

Those in the northern hemisphere can catch this kite in the northern sky for most of the month at sunrise and sunset. Comets often appear faint in the sky, making it easier to catch a glimpse early in the morning and at dusk, when there is enough sunlight to see them against the night sky, but not so much that they fade away.

"For the northern hemisphere, it's very low on the horizon in the early morning," says Karl Battams, an astrophysicist at the Naval Research Laboratory. "People need to get up early, but it is easily visible with binoculars."

Search NEOWISE to ascend higher in the sky before disappearing into orbit in August.

The comet received special thanks over the weekend from Bob Behnken, a NASA astronaut currently on board the International Space Station after participating in the first launch of SpaceX Dragon Crew in May. ISS astronaut Ivan Vagner also tweeted on the comet, noticing its large and visible tail. The tail at NEOWISE could indicate that it is strong enough to remain intact in orbit. People on Earth also began to see the comet on the horizon, says NASA. With its Astronomy Picture of the Day program, NASA invites anyone from astronomers to professional astronomers to submit their own photos of cosmic events here. In case you were wondering, the comet does not pose any danger to the planet and will be harmless. Part of NEOWISE's satellite operations is to help researchers distinguish between near-Earth objects with dangerous orbits (potentially dangerous asteroids, or PHAs) and those that are not a threat, according to NASA. Its infrared lens allows it to see comets particularly well, as they are commonly the darkest objects in the night sky, says Battams. NASA's NEOWISE satellite was first launched in 2009 as WISE. It was relaunched in 2013 when NEOWISE brought with it a new mission: "To assist NASA's efforts to identify and characterize the population of near-Earth objects," says NASA. "NEOWISE is a really crucial satellite for the closest or potentially dangerous asteroids," says Battams. "It is a really important satellite." During his tenure, NEOWISE has discovered hundreds of thousands of near-Earth objects, or NEO. The data collected by NEOWISE is critical for mapping solar bodies and analyzing the trajectory of space objects, including this new comet.





