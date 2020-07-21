Comic-Con is usually a crowded mess. That's one more reason to miss him







Having complained about this biggest event of its kind in the past: the long lines, the dizzying logistics, the crowded crowds, and the strange smells associated with all those costumes, it's hard not to feel its absence. The reasons to complain about Comic-Con are suddenly all the reasons to get lost.

The decision to cancel Comic-Con, which organizers called "heartbreaking," came amid a wave of similar decisions during the early stages of the coronavirus, as the prospect of large gatherings became increasingly untenable. Instead, a virtual version is slated for multiple days starting July 22, in practical terms, sacrificing millions of dollars that Comic-Con injects into the San Diego economy.

Among all the hobbies and lost pleasures, few events more acutely demonstrate hunger for the community and, in fact, the ability to conjure up those feelings of connection around entertainment, from collecting comics or watching niche shows on the web to the broadest offerings of cultural titans like Marvel, "Star Wars" and "Star Trek".

Comic-Con celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, having shot from a small assembly that occupied a couple of hotel ballrooms in the early 1970s to the massive company that stretches from the convention center to Nearby hotels full of your guests.