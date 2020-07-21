Comic-Con is usually a crowded mess. That's one more reason to miss him

Having complained about this biggest event of its kind in the past: the long lines, the dizzying logistics, the crowded crowds, and the strange smells associated with all those costumes, it's hard not to feel its absence. The reasons to complain about Comic-Con are suddenly all the reasons to get lost.

The decision to cancel Comic-Con, which organizers called "heartbreaking," came amid a wave of similar decisions during the early stages of the coronavirus, as the prospect of large gatherings became increasingly untenable. Instead, a virtual version is slated for multiple days starting July 22, in practical terms, sacrificing millions of dollars that Comic-Con injects into the San Diego economy.

Among all the hobbies and lost pleasures, few events more acutely demonstrate hunger for the community and, in fact, the ability to conjure up those feelings of connection around entertainment, from collecting comics or watching niche shows on the web to the broadest offerings of cultural titans like Marvel, "Star Wars" and "Star Trek".

Comic-Con celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, having shot from a small assembly that occupied a couple of hotel ballrooms in the early 1970s to the massive company that stretches from the convention center to Nearby hotels full of your guests.

As the event grew rapidly, Hollywood increasingly took over, recognizing all of those avid fans as the best marketing opportunity and eager ambassadors for their products. Enthusiasts once teased their passions soon found themselves surrounded by new converts, hanging on every turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or clamoring for the "Snyder cut" of "Justice League" (and ultimately winning that award). HBO, owned by CNN's WarnerMedia.) Max)

Still, the excitement that permeated the convention offered a persistent connection to its origins, and the sense that many of the attendees spent the entire year anticipating the opportunity to meet in person with those who shared their crushes, dark and mysterious as they might be. .

Like most virtual events orchestrated in the past few months, Comic-Con is trying to offer a sample of that as a stopgap. But he seems more imperfect than most, given how fundamental the enveloping aspect of being surrounded by pop culture for several days has always been for the experience.

Although a number of popular franchises are participating, movie studios will largely be left out of the year as the release dates of major movies continue to change. Highlights of the four-day calendar are available on the Comic-Con website.

Emphasis on fantasy will not prevent panels from addressing our current reality, including sessions on whether pop culture can promote mental well-being during the pandemic and a discussion of what we can learn about treating infectious diseases moderated by the "War World Z ". author Max Brooks.

As someone who has occasionally come up on that Interstate 5 trip to San Diego with fear, if not quite terrifying, going back to all that the convention has to offer, even the baddest parts, sounds great right now. .

Until then, Comic-Con @ Home will have to do. And hopefully in the near future, whenever there is a real convention, remembering this moment should calm any complaint when the urge to complain arises.

