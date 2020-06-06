Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Review: Nostalgia in HD

EA Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, developed through a partnership between Petroglyph Games and Lemon Sky Studios, revitalizes the popular series of real-time strategies with a fresh coat of paint for old and new fans alike. With both the original Command and conquer and Command & Conquer: red alert for the mere price of $ 19.99 The collection brings back RTS's iconic tactical experience, complete with original features and inherent passive abilities that make each stand out. While the retouched aesthetic may not impress younger modern gamers, those who remember the original release will appreciate the enhancements and authenticity, including the enhanced visuals and audio, as they relive the cheesy family threats issued by AI in skirmish battles. .

The original Command & Conquer’s The story revolves around a war for control of a valuable new resource: Tiberium. The game is also known as Tiberian sunrise. Players take control of the Global Defense Initiative (GDI) or the Brotherhood of Nod forces. The first represents a military organization requested by the UN to combat the second, as the game says, "Quasi-terrorist" sect. Each mission consists of deploying units to perform tasks ranging from the annihilation of all enemy forces on the given map to obtaining supplies. Some missions allow players to construct different buildings and gather resources to recruit additional units, however some require players to use whatever is provided to them at the start of the operation without the potential for additional resources.

How Command and conquer Carried out on an alternate timeline in the 1990s, the computer technology shown reflects that time period; Computers in the game seem to run on older systems (green, font locked, and everything), and the cut scenes date back to an era where HD didn't exist, albeit through some magic and working with the C&C community. They could -resolve the original kinematics. The game's dialogue is as cheesy as it can be, but it works hand in hand with retro immersion.

Red alert However, initially an expansion that became the first in a successful spin-off franchise, pits Allied and Soviet forces against each other on an alternate historical timeline where Hitler was killed on a time journey. It is equally hackneyed with exaggerated delivery. Saying the content is trivial compared to modern titles is not necessarily a joke. Rather, it is a testament to how timeless the title is, for despite its anachronistic style, it still manages to provide an interesting fable woven into an exciting tapestry.

Any mission that players do not choose to undertake during a campaign can be addressed through the Mission Selection menu; this is true for both of us Command and conquer as much as Red alert in the collection. For fans of retro arcade aesthetics from the 80s, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection offers sanctuary of the most realistic presentation of modern games. Children of the industry poster: Assassin's Creed, Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty, Battlefield, and more: flaunt real-life comparisons with your charts. Command and conquer, Even remastered, it doesn't offer that immersive factor, embodying an escape from reality.

For the meticulous tactician, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection It offers some options. There are three main game modes to give players the opportunity to test their strategies: Campaign, Skirmish, and Multiplayer. For all intents and purposes, the mechanics between each of these modes is the same. The main difference is that each campaign mission starts players with predetermined units, and sometimes reinforcements are not an option.

In Skirmish and Multiplayer, players choose their faction and load it onto a map. They start with a few basic units, and from there the goal is to destroy the enemy base or annihilate all units belonging to the opposing team (s). To construct buildings and recruit more units, you must first deploy your command center, then you must build a power plant or two to accumulate energy, which is consumed by other buildings. Everything is very traditional RTS, with the unique C&C trims, the main example is that once the command center is deployed, players select which structures they want to build first before placing it on the map, which is different from something like Age of Empires II where players select where they want to place a building before units begin to build it.

However, it is not as simple as building and recruiting at will; Players should also make sure they have enough resources: Tiberium (or in the case of Red alert, mineral) – to acquire buildings and combat units. Gatherers can be recruited to collect Tiberium, and the first gatherer is released once the building with which it is associated is constructed and placed. Unlike Total war However, in the franchise, players don't have to worry about building or unit maintenance – they just need the initial funds for the acquisition. Players must act quickly to acquire resources, build their base and defenses, and recruit units, especially when playing AI in skirmish battles. Even in easier difficulties, the AI ​​can strengthen its defenses and recruit units quickly, however, it is less aggressive in terms of sending its forces against the player to destroy its base.

While the game is fairly straightforward and relatively straightforward, beware of one bug that can be quite frustrating: Alt + Tab of Doom. Specifically, when playing the campaign, if Alt + Tab players to a different program and return to Command and conquer, They may be greeted by a perpetual black screen, unable to continue a scene, access the next mission, or return to the main menu. This inconvenience occurred mainly in Red alert, but it happened in the base game a couple of times. Also, instead of a black screen, Alt + Tabbing can prevent players from scrolling around the map, making it impossible to send units much further than their base. The only solution was Alt + Tab out of the game and close it from the taskbar or task manager. The problem can be solved later, but only time will tell.

A comparison of old and new red alert charts.

The iconic unit collections from both games are back, with new 4K art as well as original art for each 2D angle of the units. Twenty-five years ago it was difficult to tell the difference between certain infantry, some only remarkably unique due to color schemes, but with the remaster it's easier to spot a rifleman's weapon with high-fidelity imagery, and vehicles look more polished and clear. Each structure better reflects its purpose as well, such as the massive pipes and chimneys of the power plant, or the aesthetics of the barracks store that transports the homes of the troops. However, one of the drawbacks of the buildings is the monotony of their shadows, which could be seen as unimaginative or as a reflection of real-world architecture, since the buildings, outside the houses or certain landmarks, offer Little on the flashy side. characteristics.

In-game maps have sports cliffs, foliage, and other ambient aesthetics, with colors that appear more marked compared to Command & Conquer’s Original 1995 release. While the trees can't sway in the breeze and the rocks on the jagged cliffs splinter and fall, the numerous pigments appear more than the original title, calling out for those who favor artistic expression or a pretty scene. Additionally, white square dots mark blue bodies of water, serving as a false simulation of waves and currents as they pass from one pixel to another. Explosions and fire work similarly, pixelating over frames in irregular turns to transmit burning, and while it's appropriate for a 25-year-old title, it's certainly not groundbreaking.

Command & Conquer Remaster Collection not a marvel of visual technology by modern standards. However, compared to its launch in 1995, it is a phoenix that has emerged from the ashes to show its revitalized beauty. As for the audio, from the staccato replay of shots to the bursts of explosions, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection It offers an amalgam of audio sensations that were unambiguously implemented long ago, yet there is something endearing about these disappointing and unmistakable notes.

Engines rumbling as vehicles traverse the map sound like rolling vacuum cleaners, buzzing on the ground as they grumble against cord-connected cup phones. This, like most minor assets in the title, can be attributed to implementation by transitioning from outdated technology to modern advancements. Regardless, roaring convoys marching on a warpath will make blood pump as the moments lead to the culmination of a battle with large numbers of units.

The character dialogue during the cut scenes is pretty clear, if only a little confusing. That slight buzz of static associated with 70s old-school workplace safety instructional videos is always present during mission briefings when someone speaks. Diverse sounds, such as the whirring of rotating turrets on a naval ship during cut scenes, accomplish their desired intention – the prediction of impending hostility.

It's hard to belittle a game that is 25 years old when compared to the likes of Total war or XCOM 2. In that light, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection & # 39; s the audio is clearer than it was in 1995, and the games feature an impressive collection of songs from both games, and much more that can be changed and played on any mission. You can even play the Red alert soundtrack while playing the original C&C.

Proving that the classics find a way to increase their longevity, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection it's nostalgia in HD. Keep the tried and true gameplay and campaigns that made the original release so popular in the 1990s while boosting images to the point that it feels like a strategy game made to play in a retro arcade room. . Despite this modern take on an older title, series veterans would love to get their hands on this important remaster, returning to meticulous unit management, resource gathering, and total warfare mixed with kitschy dialogues and Cinematics of action-packed soap operas. And newer players can get two legendary classics for one great value, with no microtransactions or live service costs, featuring a single player, co-op, and multiplayer game.

For those looking for something that symbolizes how far the industry has come, Command & Conquer Remaster Collection It can serve as that reminder. Retro audio and graphics components don't detract from the experience. In fact, they make it better, highlighting the artistic choice of its developers at a time when 3D titles were still in their infancy. The game is worth experiencing for everyone.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection It is available for PC for $ 19.99 and includes all three expansions of both included games. A digital download code was provided for Screen Rant for the purpose of this review.

Our rating: 4 of 5 (Excellent)

