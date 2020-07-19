Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross admitted to hospital and is "fine": spokesman

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, 82, went to a hospital in upstate New York on Friday night, sources told Fox News.
A Commerce Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Saturday: “Secretary Ross has been admitted to the hospital for minor non-coronavirus problems. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon. ”
Two of the sources told Fox News that Ross was not feeling well Friday night and went to the hospital.
A source said his illness is not related to COVID-19.
Fox Business's Edward Lawrence and Kevin Corke contributed to this report.
Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. Her email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.