Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross admitted to hospital and is "fine": spokesman

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, 82, went to a hospital in upstate New York on Friday night, sources told Fox News.

A Commerce Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Saturday: “Secretary Ross has been admitted to the hospital for minor non-coronavirus problems. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon. ”

Two of the sources told Fox News that Ross was not feeling well Friday night and went to the hospital.

A source said his illness is not related to COVID-19.

