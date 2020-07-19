Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized but 'okay'

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was hospitalized in New York State on Friday night for minor health problems unrelated to the coronavirus.

Ross, 82, was not feeling well and decided to go to a hospital, sources told Fox News.

A Commerce Department spokesman confirmed hospitalization to the station on Saturday, but did not elaborate on his illness.

"Secretary Ross has been admitted to the hospital for minor non-coronavirus related problems," the spokesman said.

"He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon."

Ross currently oversees the 2020 United States Census.

He controversially passed a measure to add a question to the Census about citizenship status, a question that was eventually excluded from the survey after the Supreme Court ruled that it violated federal law.