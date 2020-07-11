Companies like Apple and General Motors ask Trump to keep DACA in place







The letter arguing in support of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was sent by Coalition for the American Dream, and was signed by more than 100 corporations, including Apple, Hilton Worldwide, General Motors, Starbucks, Google, and Amazon.

"This is not the time to interrupt the economic recovery of our companies and communities, or to jeopardize the health and safety of these vulnerable people," says the letter. "We ask that you leave DACA in place and refrain from taking additional administrative measures that negatively impact the DACA program."

IBM, one of the signatories to the letter, explained to CNN Business in a statement why it signed the letter.

"Dreamers make invaluable contributions to businesses and communities across the country," said Christopher A. Padilla, vice president of government and regulatory affairs at IBM. "There is no benefit in subjecting these young men and women to more unilateral actions and lengthy legal fights."

The Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to end DACA on June 18, ruling 5 to 4 for procedural reasons that the administration was unable to provide an adequate reason to end the program. Administration officials said they will try to finish it again. In his opinion, Roberts did not question whether the Trump administration had the authority to end the program, only that he had not followed the proper procedures. "We do not decide whether DACA or its termination are sound policies," wrote Roberts. "The wisdom of those decisions is none of our business. We only address whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation of its action," wrote Roberts. Trump immediately said he would issue a new memorandum to end DACA, following court guidelines, which would once again put the Dreamers in legal limbo. In an interview with Telemundo on Friday, Trump said he still plans to rescind the policy. "DACA is going to be fine. We are putting it on," Trump told the network in Spanish. "I'm going to make a big executive order, I have the power to do it as president, and I'm going to make DACA a part of it." He added: "But we put it in and we will probably take it out. We are solving the legal complexities right now, but I am going to sign a very important immigration bill as an executive order, which the Supreme Court now, because of the DACA decision, I has given the power to do it. " Trump said one aspect of the executive order would include "a path to citizenship." After Trump's interview, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere tried to clarify the president's comments. "As the president announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect American workers," Deere said Friday. "Additionally, the President has long said he is willing to work with Congress on a negotiated legislative solution for DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms. This does not include amnesty. " When contacted for comment Saturday, the White House referred CNN Business to Deere's previous statement. In an interview on "Fox and Friends" Saturday morning, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the president was talking about two separate things. The first, he said, is an executive order that would establish a "merit-based immigration system." One of the members of the Coalition for the American Dream, Todd Schulte, president of FWD, a bipartisan advocacy organization founded by business leaders, told CNN Business his opinion on Trump's comments. "Either you are getting rid of DACA, in which case you are doing everything you can to subject dreamers to deportation, or you can stay with DACA," added Schulte, "It is very simple. I am not helping DACA beneficiaries by getting rid of from DACA. It's like Orwellian nonsense. "

