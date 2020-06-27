Complete schedule of networks to restart the NBA

The fight for the seventh seed begins immediately.

When the NBA resumes play at Disney's autonomous campus in Florida, the Nets (30-34), who currently have a half-game lead for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, will resume play with the first of the two remaining. vs. Magic eighth place (30-35) on July 31 (2:30 pm).

Since the Nets can't improve their position in the eight remaining "starting" games before the playoffs, seventh place has never been more important, given the implementation of a potential play-in series. The hypothetical showdown will only take place if No. 9 seed – the ninth-place Wizards (24-40) are currently 5 ½ games behind the Magic and the lowest Eastern Conference team included in the 22-team restart – ends. within four games of seed No. 8. In a play-in series, seed number 9 would need to sweep two games to advance, while seed number 8 would only need to win one game.

The Nets' second game, which will be without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, will be against the Wizards on August 2 (2 p.m.), followed by the league's best Bucks (53-12) on August 4 ( 1:30 p.m.), the Celtics (43-21) on August 5 (9 p.m.), the Kings (28-36) on August 7 (5 p.m.), the Clippers (44-20) on 9 August (9 pm), the Magic on August 11 (1 pm) and the Trail Blazers (29-37) on August 13 (TBD).

During the regular season, which was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, the Nets were 4-6 against their opponents in the next eight games, which include a pair of losses for both Orlando and Washington.

The Magic, who face off against the Kings, Pacers, Raptors, 76ers, Celtics and Pelicans, went 6-7 against their remaining opponents. The Wizards, who face the Suns, Pacers, 76ers, Pelicans, Thunder, Bucks and Celtics, were 6-5 during the regular season against their next opponents.

If necessary, a play-in series would begin on August 15, while the first round of the playoffs will begin on August 17.

Last year, the Nets made their first playoff appearance in four years, losing in five games in the first round to the 76ers as six players.