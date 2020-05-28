Complete shutdown of fibrinolysis seen in severe COVID-19







COVID-19 causes not only hypercoagulability, but also "fibrinolysis arrest," which is associated with venous thromboembolism (VTE), stroke, and kidney failure, Colorado doctors have noted.

They have found that complete lack of clot lysis at 30 minutes in a thromboelastogram (TEG) assay, along with a D-dimer value greater than 2,600 ng / ml, identifies high-risk individuals who will potentially require further anticoagulation. aggressive.

"Our findings support growing evidence that COVID-19 patients are at high risk for blood clots in both small and large blood vessels," Frank Wright, MD, Department of Surgery, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, he told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

The study also suggests a method of identifying patients at increased risk for these complications "with the goal of providing more aggressive anticoagulant medications to try to prevent these complications," Wright said.

The study was published online May 7 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Clotting disorders

Wright and colleagues conducted a retrospective study of 44 COVID-19 patients (28 men; mean age, 54 years) admitted to the intensive care unit who had at least one TEG trial conducted early in the course of the disease, as well as other conventional coagulation assays

The primary outcomes of the study were VTE events and recent-onset kidney failure requiring dialysis. Forty-one (93%) patients required mechanical ventilation, 16 (36%) had acute kidney failure requiring dialysis, 11 (25%) had VTE, and six (14%) had a thrombotic stroke.

Disorders in laboratory coagulation values ​​included an elevated level of D-dimer and elevated fibrinogen, with normal platelet counts in most patients and a slightly elevated prothrombin time (PT) and a partial thromboplastin time (PTT). , with mean values ​​at or slightly above the upper limits of normal.

The International Society for Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) median with disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) score was 0, with no patient scoring higher than 4. TEG variables were consistent with a hypercoagulable state with a high maximum amplitude. and low lysis after 30 minutes.

In the TEG test, more than half of the patients (57%) had a complete lack of clot lysis at 30 minutes (LY30), and this was a significant predictor of VTE, with an area under the operating characteristic curve of the receptor (AUROC) of 0.742 (P = 0.021).

A D-dimer limit of 2,600 ng / ml was a significant predictor of the need for dialysis, with an AUROC of 0.779 (P = .005).

Overall, patients without 30-minute clot lysis in the TEG assay and a D-dimer value greater than 2,600 ng / ml had a VTE rate of 50%, compared to 0% for patients with none of risk factors (P = .008). The VTE time was also significantly shorter in patients with fibrinolysis arrest.

The hemodialysis rate was 80% with these two coagulation risk factors, compared to 14% without (P = .004).

"Of note," the researchers write, "this critical patient cohort with COVID-19 was clearly hypercoagulable, despite normal or frankly elevated high PT and PTT levels, demonstrating the importance of using blood clotting assays. total (more closely approximated in vivo conditions (including the presence of cells and platelets) such as TEG to improve risk stratification. "

"The results of this study suggest that early TEG testing may be beneficial in institutions that have the technology to identify COVID-19 patients who may need more aggressive anticoagulation therapy to prevent complications from clot formation." Wright said in a press release.

"TEG tests are certainly not universally available," he told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology. "However, many larger hospitals, especially those with large trauma centers, transplant programs, or high-volume cardiothoracic surgery, may have access to this tool to better understand blood clotting problems in critically ill patients." .

Commenting on the study for theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, Anu Lala, MD, assistant professor of medicine (cardiology), Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York, noted that thromboembolic disease is now recognized as a "frequent and worrying complication" among hospitalized patients with COVID- 19.

This study, he added, suggests that there is also a degree of "fibrinolysis arrest," as evidenced by the results of TEG and elevated levels of D-dimer.

"We desperately need prospective randomized clinical trials to report 1) predictors of which patients will benefit from anticoagulation and 2) optimal anticoagulation regimens, including which agents, what doses, and what duration, for specific populations infected with COVID-19," Lala said. .

Support for the study was provided by the Colorado Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences (CCTSI). Wright and Lala have no relevant disclosures.

J Am Coll Surg. Published online May 7, 2020. Full text

