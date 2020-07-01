Computers can't reveal who has IL due to a virus

Trying to find out the status of a baseball player returning from an ankle injury will definitely be easier than knowing if someone tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that a team will not specifically announce a COVID-19 disabled list placement for a player who is retired from the club after testing positive, just one trip from IL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The MLB Operations Manual says that a positive test, which exhibits symptoms that require isolation for further evaluation or exposure to someone who has had the virus, is cause for placement in the new IL COVID-19.

"It would be a speculative circumstance," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the media during a conference call.

Baseball's collective bargaining agreement states that for any non-employment related medical condition "a club may reveal only the fact that a medical condition prevents the player from serving the club and the expected duration of the club player's absence "

Cashman noted that the situation continues to evolve as MLB and the players union continue discussions. Testing of the players and staff will begin on Wednesday as they report to their teams to resume training. They will be evaluated once every two days.

Last week Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies became the first MLB player to test positive. The All-Star outfielder was reportedly one of three Colorado players to have a positive test.

Many other teams have said they have players who tested positive for the virus without identifying any of them. The Philadelphia Phillies announced seven, while the Detroit Tigers said a player who lived in Florida but did not work at the team's spring training facility in Lakeland also tested positive.

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said some players tested positive but declined to specify how many. Several players and staff members of the Toronto Blue Jays have also tested positive.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said staying educated about best practices will be crucial for everyone.

"Leadership is really going to make a difference for teams that can better handle this and better face the challenges that we face," he said. "And that's really the responsibility that all of us must share, not just baseball, but our entire society."

Baltimore general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles have reported no cases and that no one on the team has decided not to play in the shortened season.

Expect a smooth start to camp that's slated to begin Friday at Camden Yards.

"We recognize that this will be smooth and that everyone has to make personal decisions and that circumstances may not be fully understood until the season begins, but so far we expect full participation," said Elias. "You see on the league news that is not the case everywhere and I wouldn't be surprised if that ends up happening, but that will be part of this."

"We are not putting pressure on anyone or embarrassing anyone who feels they should not be here. We are making it known and I think it is well received," added Elias. “Our players have been eager to play for a while. I think the whole delay was frustrating for them, for us, and everyone just wants to play. "

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter hopes baseball's return can provide some comfort, just as the Yankees did when they returned after 9/11.

"We were thinking as players, even shall we play? What does that mean? We are playing a game. "Talking to family members who had lost family members and they thanking us:" Why are you thanking us? "There haven't been too many happy days around here," Jeter said. "Baseball played a big role, at least in New York, in the healing process. It's not saying you're ever going to forget what happened. But For at least three hours a day we have an opportunity to give them something to be happy about. We hope that is the case here when we start in a couple of weeks. "