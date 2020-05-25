Concept art away from home reveals a very different hydro-man

Concept art of Spider-Man: away from home shows a completely different look for Hydro-Man. Far from home was the sequel to 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was Tom Holland's first solo film as Peter Parker. The follow-up film was the first, and thus far only, installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released later. Avengers Endgame. As a result, Spider-Man: away from home it showed the effects of Thanos' snap as well as Iron Man's sacrifice to restore the world. Like the first Spider-Man movie starring Holland, the sequel was well-received, with a third movie in the series, currently known as Spider-Man: Homecoming 3, scheduled for November 2021.

Spider-Man: away from home focuses on Peter's school trip to Europe, where he insists on not having to work as his superhero alter ego. However, the plans change when the Elementals attack. One of them is Water Elemental, a Morris Bench / Hydro-Man version of the comics. However, unlike in the comics, Water Elemental is actually just one of four Elemental illusions created by the movie's villain, Quentin Beck / Mysterio.

Some different looks for Hydro-Man were considered in planning Spider-Man: away from home, including a version with two heads. That shot was revealed by conceptual artist and creature designer Jerad S. Marantz, who returned with another early look at Hydro-Man. This version shows a dressed Hydro-Man, looking much more human than the Elemental shown in the film. It is more like the comics that take the character. In his legend, Marantz explained why this initial appearance is so different and said: "This was in the brainstorming phase. Trying to figure out what kind of Hydroman we were going to have. This was the scientific experiment that went wrong on stage."





Marantz's concept art illustrates how much trial and error is involved in creating a character design, especially for a superhero movie. Although comics can provide a starting point, movies sometimes end up with completely different versions of their existing counterparts. A more human Hydro-Man made no sense to Spider-Man: away from home due to the Elemental take of the character. However, it is still interesting to see how different it could have been in the finished film.

It's also refreshing to see Marantz speak so frankly about the design process, especially his admission about how it went wrong. Concept art revelations have become a more regular part of the Marvel and DC cinematic experience in recent years, as fans enjoy watching how characters visually evolved on their way to the screen. Also, the differences are not always as great as those seen in Hydro-Man concept art, which makes this Spider-Man: away from home reveal even more interesting.

