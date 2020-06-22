Confederate flags seen flying out of postponed NASCAR race at Talladega

Confederate flags were displayed outside Talladega Motor Speedway on Sunday before the GEICO 500 NASCAR race was postponed due to rain.

Cars and trucks drove along the nearby roads with the Confederate flag and paraded through the entrance in Lincoln, Alabama, located in the heart of the south. A small plane that flew over was captured carrying a banner with the flag and the words "Defund NASCAR" on it.

While NASCAR did not recognize the Confederate flag on Sunday after its decision to ban them, Executive Vice President Steve O & # 39; Donnell appeared to close the screen on Twitter.

THEY FOUND THE SOYBEAN HANGING AT THE BUBBA WALLACE GARAGE WORKSHOP IN TALLADEGA, NASCAR SAYS

"You won't see a picture of a jerk waving a flag over the track here … but you will see this … I hope EVERYONE will enjoy the race today," he wrote.

Rapper Ice Cube also responded on the social media platform after hearing the plane fly the flag.

"Fu ** he NASCAR, you have new fans in this house," he said.

Approximately 5,000 fans were able to watch the race at Talladega that was postponed until Monday. There were no reports that the Confederate flags were confiscated or removed on the track, and NASCAR has not said exactly how it plans to stop the display on the track property.

A pickup truck was seen with the flags flying from its back, while a tent of goods flew them on a screen alongside Trump 2020 banners and an American flag.

"They are doing very well," said Ed Sugg, a Helena, Alabama, resident who has been selling a variety of products at NASCAR racing for 21 years. "People are disappointed that NASCAR has taken that stance. It has been around for as long as all of us. I don't think anyone really connects him to any kind of racism or anything. It's just a southern thing. It's transparent. It's just a matter of inheritance. "

David Radvansky, a 32-year-old from the Atlanta suburb, said he has come to Talladega since the 1990s. He brought his wife and children on Sunday.

"I don't think there is a place for that in NASCAR, to be honest," he said. "That doesn't sit well with all the good guys, but it is what it is."

NASCAR RACE IN TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY POSTPONED TO MONDAY BY THE RAIN

One of the main proponents of NASCAR's decision to remove the Confederate flag was driver Bubba Wallace, 26, who successfully lobbied the sport two weeks ago after George Floyd's death on May 25. A rope was found in his garage stall on Sunday.

"We are angry and outraged, and we cannot affirm seriously enough how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR said in a statement after it became aware of the rope. "As we have said unequivocally, there is no room for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our determination to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As my mother told me today,‘ They're just trying to scare you. This will not break me, I will not give in or back down. I will continue to proudly defend what I believe, "Wallace wrote on Twitter on Sunday.