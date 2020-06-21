Confederate statue: women led the fight to keep it out of their county

Now 65, he recalled seeing crosses burning in the distance and drinking from a water feature with signs that said "colored" and "only white." As she approached the Old Lake County Courthouse, the fear she felt when she was a child walking those same streets ran through her body.

"I think of the black men who were beaten there and tortured there," Hazelton said.

But she also remembered her grandmother Nellie Virginia Burkes' wise words, "Fight … for what is right."

Hazelton has been in the fight of his life for the past two years.

It started in June 2018, when he learned that the statue of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith was slated to move from the United States Capitol to the Old Lake County Courthouse.

That's the same courthouse where in 1949 four young African Americans, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, Charles Greenlee, and Ernest Thomas, known as the Groveland Four, were charged with a crime they did not commit, torture, and subject to racial motives. oppression.

A Groveland Four memorial was erected last year in front of the Old Lake County Courthouse when the youths were posthumously pardoned.

"The brutality and injustice suffered by these men resulted in the wrongful death of Mr. Thomas and Mr. Shepherd, and the unjust imprisonment of Mr. Irvin and Mr. Greenlee," says the plaque on the monument.

Standing next to the monument, Hazelton said moving a Confederate statue to a government-owned building known for its racism and oppression of African Americans was wrong.

"It's bad and it's bad and we shouldn't have it here in our community," Hazelton said.

The statue was addressed to the County Historical Society

Determined to discover how a Confederate statue with no link to Lake County could move into the community without public opinion, Hazelton and a group of residents formed a nonprofit organization called Lake County Voices of Reason. And they set out on a mission to discover the truth.

They discovered that in June 2018 Bob Grenier, the curator of the Lake County Historical Society, requested and requested the statue of Kirby Smith to a committee of the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee.

In a video of the meeting available online through the Florida Canal, Grenier said he had been working to bring the statue to Lake County for two years. He said he had the support of the five Lake County commissioners.

"I got emails from them saying 'Go get it, Bob. Get the statue and bring it to Lake County,'" Grenier said from a podium.

A year ago, eight mayors, representing 146,165 residents, or 40% of the population in Lake County, wrote a letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opposing the statue's arrival in their county.

"Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith had no connection to Lake County and his presence (of the statue) would create a negative and hurtful message in our community," the letter said.

Kirby Smith was born in St. Augustine, located in St. Johns County, on May 16, 1824. His statue was transferred to the National Statuary Hall on the United States Capitol in 1922. In 2019, DeSantis officially requested that the statue of Kirby Smith was replaced by a statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, an African American civil rights activist and educator.

During a 2019 Lake County Board of Commissioners meeting, residents spoke out for and against the statue.

"As a descendant of Confederate veterans and slave owners, the least I can do to repair the pain my family has caused them is to oppose this statue," said Grace Arnold.

"These statues only exist in a sick attempt to preserve human slavery," said Choice Edwards.

Commission President Leslie Campione defended the statue and said the display would not glorify the man or the Confederacy.

"It will describe Smith's military service and tell about his career as a teacher, as a botanist after the Civil War," Campione said. "And his friendship with Dr. Alexander Darnes, who became the first black doctor in Jacksonville."

"Alexander Darnes was Kirby Smith's slave. Period," said Hazelton.

He remembered his grandmother's words.

As news of the Confederate statues that fell across the US spread. USA In the wake of George Floyd's death, Hazelton burst into tears. But she was not defeated. I was ready to continue fighting.

"I will place my body in front of that (court) and they will have to arrest me before putting the statue there," Hazelton said.

When asked what made her go on, Hazelton said it was those wise words from her grandmother.

"My grandmother was illiterate, but my grandmother said & # 39; fights & # 39;" said Hazelton. "She said, 'You fight for what's right or you go to bed for what's wrong.'"

A few days after CNN interviewed Hazelton and requested interviews with Campione and Grenier, which were denied, Campione changed his mind during a public meeting of county commissioners.

"I think this whole situation has created really unnecessary conflict and division in our community and I know it has damaged my relationship with some of my friends in the black community," Campione said last Tuesday.

Hazelton was present at the meeting and says that the tension in the room was palpable.

Finally, Lake County commissioners announced a plan to ask Florida to find a new home on the statue.

Hazelton says her voice was "sick with excitement" because "African Americans are not very prevalent in Lake County" and had won the fight that day.

"We are at a turning point in this country and it is painful. Commissioner Campione, I heard the pain in your voice this morning. Thank you," Hazelton said from the podium during the public comment period. "But nothing is as painful as staying at a point where you know we are not who we are."

Correction: An earlier version of this story mistakenly expressed Mae Hazelton's first name in a legend.