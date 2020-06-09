Confessions of a creator of & # 39; Amigos & # 39;

In this episode:

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of "Friends," was thrilled when she admitted she regrets the lack of diversity on the show.

From Obama to Oprah, celebrities are stepping up as speakers at virtual graduation ceremonies.

And Chris Cuomo was literally caught caught in his pants, and everything else, dropped.

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

Friends lacked diversity

Marta Kauffman, creator of "Friends" and "Grace and Frankie," burst into tears when asked what she wished she had known when she started her career during a powerful panel discussion with female showrunners.

"I wish I knew what I know today," Kauffman, 63, said on an ATX television … from Couch's panel, apologizing for the breakup. "Sorry, I just wish I knew what I know now. I would have made very different decisions. "

She continued, "I mean we always encourage diversity people in our company, but I didn't do enough and now all I can think about is what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my program? in a new way? And that's something I not only wish I knew when I started acting, but I wish I had known that until last year. "

A list of graduation speakers

During YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter made a powerful statement about Black Lives Matter's movement and sexism in the music industry.

The singer began by congratulating high school seniors who persevered for an unprecedented time in the country.

"Congratulations to the class of 2020, you have come here in the midst of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and a worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless murder of another unarmed black human being. And yet you made it, we are so proud of you ", said.

Transmission of Cuomo's birthday outfit

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo was apparently discovered naked in the garden of his Hamptons mansion during a yoga session on social media filmed by his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's younger brother is apparently seen in a screenshot strutting his stuff outside his home in Southampton.

The 49-year-old man was reportedly seen outdoors, captured from behind through the large windows of his home, during an Instagram live yoga video shot by Cristina. The video was quickly removed after it was filmed around May 27, but not before some eagle-eyed followers took a completely nude screenshot.

Representatives for "Cuomo Prime Time" host on CNN and his wife did not respond to multiple calls and emails to confirm that he is the newscaster's distinguished derriere, although Page Six has been working to get to the bottom of this birthday outfit. . to transmit.

