Confusion reigns when the six seized blocks from Seattle known as CHAZ allegedly change their name to CHOP: "We are not trying to separate."

Is it CHAZ or CHOP?

In the six blocks seized by Seattle protesters, there was a lot of confusion this weekend as some seek to rename the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone to Organized (or Occupied) Capitol Hill Protest.

"This is not an autonomous zone. We are not trying to separate ourselves from the United States, "a protester, Maurice Cola, said Saturday afternoon in a video interview circulating on Twitter.

Some sidewalks displayed chalk letters with the new CHOP brand.

A group of people entered the perimeter on Saturday with large American flags. A hand-to-hand combat broke out and some protesters occupying the area attempted to rip the flags from their hands.

BLACK ORGANIZERS IN THE SEATTLE AUTONOMOUS ZONE DOUBT THE SINCERITY OF WHITE PROTESTORS

It was unclear which group the flag bearers were affiliated with, but some in the crowd accused them of being white supremacists or members of Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist organization.

On Friday, a video showed a protester, wearing a blue helmet and covering his face, climbing to try to remove a sign saying "Welcome to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" that hung over Pine Street.

The video, released by journalist Julio Rosas, showed the crowd below him screaming and arguing before the man finally came down, leaving the poster intact.

“It looks like the CHAZ street sign stays on for now when the man got off the ladder and a fight broke out for control of the ladder. A woman asks, "Is anyone in charge?" Rosas tweeted.

Seattle police asked the public for help identifying a suspected arson seen on video Friday morning by pouring liquid outside the abandoned eastern police compound before setting it on fire. Nearby people can be heard screaming for water. They rushed to put out the flames before it spread to the rest of the building or nearby stores.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan visited CHAZ / CHOP on Friday to meet Marcus Henderson, "the person behind the new community garden that appears in Cal Anderson Park."

Durkan, who clashed with President Trump in recent days, joined Black Lives Matter's silent march on Friday "to abolish the school pipeline to prison, end partial surveillance, and undo centuries of systemic racism In our country".

"The march may be silent, but the message is loud and clear: #blacklivesmatter," he wrote.

That same day, Trump tweeted: "The Mayor of Seattle says, about the anarchists taking control of his city, 'it's a summer of love'. These liberal Democrats have no idea. Terrorists burn and loot our cities, and they think it is wonderful, even death. I must finish this acquisition of Seattle now!

In what has been edited as a tense press conference on Friday, the mayor and police chief Carmen Best attempted to form a united front. But on Thursday, Best said that the decision to leave the East Campus, which is located in the CHAZ / CHOP area, "was not my decision."

"You fought for days to protect him," Best said in a video to Seattle police officers posted on YouTube on Thursday. "I asked you to stand on that line. Day after day, receiving projectiles, yelling, threatening and, in some cases, hurting. After having a turnaround in almost two weeks, it seems like an insult to you and our community. "

"Although it may not seem true right now, your community cares about you," Best said.

Finally, the city had other plans for the building and gave in to severe public pressure. I am angry at how this all happened, "she continued." We had strong information to believe that anti-government groups would destroy the compound once we left due to vandalism or arson. "

Best said the Seattle Fire Department was there to protect the compound and the entire block from the real risk of a major fire.