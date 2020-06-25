Congo announces end of second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history

Eastern Congo marked an official end on Thursday to the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which killed 2,280 people in nearly two years, as armed rebels and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccines.

However, Thursday's milestone was overshadowed by the enormous health challenges the Congo still faces: the world's largest measles epidemic, the growing threat of COVID-19, and yet another new Ebola outbreak in the north.

"We are extremely proud that we were victorious from an epidemic that lasted so long," said Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, who coordinated the national response to Ebola and whose team also developed a new treatment for the once-curable bleeding.

NEW EBOLA GROSS REPORTED IN CONGO, WHAT DOES IT SAY

The announcement was originally slated for April, but another case emerged just three days before the Ebola-free declaration was expected. That restarted the required 42-day waiting period before such a proclamation can be made.

The epidemic, which started in August 2018, presented an unprecedented challenge to the World Health Organization, the Congo Ministry of Health and international aid groups because it was the first Ebola epidemic in a conflict zone. The armed groups represented such a risk that the vaccines could sometimes only be carried out by small teams arriving by helicopter.

But much of the risk to hospitals and health workers came from communities, often angered by the presence of strangers and the amount of money spent on Ebola, as many more people died from perennial killers like the malaria. Some suspected the epidemic was a political scheme, a theory that grew after President Joseph Kabila canceled national elections in Ebola-affected areas.

Just a few years earlier, the Ebola epidemic in West Africa killed more than 11,000, as there was no vaccine or licensed treatment at the time. At the time of the eastern Congo outbreak, there were not one but two new experimental vaccines to prevent the disease that kills about half of its victims.

CHARLES FRANZEN: BEATING CORONAVIRUSES – EBOLA FIGHT OFFERS LESSONS FOR PANDEMICS

However, after more than a quarter century of conflict, mistrust of government health workers and other outsiders was exceptionally high in eastern Congo. Initially, many residents rejected the vaccine for fear that it would harm them.

New treatment options also held out promise, and the ALIMA support group even developed a way to make patients feel less isolated. A transparent enclosure for individual patients allowed visitors to see loved ones who were receiving treatment. However, the fear of dying only prevented many people from going to medical facilities until it was too late.

Ultimately, two different experimental vaccines were made available in eastern Congo on a compassionate use basis: one manufactured by Merck and the other by Johnson & Johnson. Those vaccines then received regulatory approval and are now expected to be used again in Equateur province in northern Congo, where a new outbreak has already claimed 11 lives. That area also had an outbreak in 2018 that killed 33 people before it was controlled for months.

And with the arrival of COVID-19, health teams in eastern Congo are once again trying to persuade people that a virus they have never heard of could still kill them. The COVID-19 outbreak in the region has been minimal so far, but the challenges of Ebola underscore how tense it can be to test and treat people in areas under the control of armed rebels.

EBOLA IS EXPANDING IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO DURING THE FIGHT FOR CORONAVIRUSES, OFFICERS SAY

However, some are hopeful that the region can resist the coronavirus – people here already know how to distance themselves socially. Schools, churches and mosques are already armed with hand-washing kits.

"Ebola has changed our culture," said Esaie Ngalya, whose grandmother died from the virus. “Now I'm going to see my uncle, but we don't shake hands. In our culture, this is considered disrespectful, but now we have no choice because health comes first. "