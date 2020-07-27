Congress, don't raise the $ 600 unemployment benefit again. Try this instead (opinion)







Those $ 600 bonus payments are scheduled to expire on Friday. Some legislators want to extend them, but doing so would be a mistake. Unemployment pays more than work for approximately two thirds of the unemployed. Prospective workers will not only have to pay the fringe benefits, but have also made it difficult for some companies to get their employees back. Rather than extend a general benefit of $ 600, policy makers should implement a more specific partial federal match to state unemployment benefits and provide a boost to partial benefit payments for those who are rehired with hours and reduced income.

I propose a 40% federal match, which would increase a typical state benefit (which is generally between 40% and 50% of the unemployed person's pre-dismissal earnings) to between 56% and 70% of previous earnings . In time, the federal party could disappear. This change would provide continued support to the unemployed, while eliminating the short and long-term drawbacks in the economy caused by the $ 600 benefit.

And for unemployment systems, it would be a simple change: multiply the state benefit by 1.4 instead of adding $ 600.

Admittedly, the additional $ 600 a week has injected a lot of money into the economy, so much so that an analysis by JPMorgan said the payments may contribute to "a notable 0.5% increase in disposable personal income this year." We also saw an increase in Americans' savings in April and May, from about 8% per month to 32% and 23%, respectively. But the $ 600 does have some damaging side effects.