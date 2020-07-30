Congress is not close to the deal, unemployment benefit will expire





In comments in the Senate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer took turns criticizing the other side for inaction before the impending deadline, adding to the rhetorical heat of negotiations that for days They have been cold as ice.

"This is a great partnership," McConnell said mockingly about Schumer and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the top Democratic negotiator. "The Speaker of the House moves the goalposts while the Democratic leader hides football."

Schumer, soon after, responded in the Senate with his own side.

"Because Senate Republicans were unable to act together, two weeks have gone down the drain, and three months before that, because Republicans are married to a twisted ideology that the federal government should not help people, even in a time of national emergency, "said Schumer.