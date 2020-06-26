Congress Seeks Retired High General to Oversee Coronavirus Commission

No final decision has been made and Dunford still needs to complete an ethics review, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Dunford did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on Thursday. Politician first reported that the retired general is under consideration.
Dunford's new consideration comes during a critical period in the US coronavirus response as states across the country grapple with waves of new cases. Officially, the coronavirus has killed at least 122,500 people and infected more than 2.4 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
If installed, Dunford would lead the five-person Congressional Oversight Commission created under the CARES Act. The panel is tasked with overseeing stimulus funds to be awarded to small businesses, corporations, and others to shore up the economy.
It was created in the stimulus bill after Democrats demanded additional oversight over the Treasury Department's $ 500 billion fund.
Dunford, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, is well known to those who have worked to be meticulous and detailed in his decision-making.
"Dunford is very self-controlled," a former Defense Department official told CNN. "He would take off his glasses and talk to you, that's Dunford-talk for showing his frustration."
Dunford sits on the Lockheed Martin board of directors and is chairman of the board of directors for the Semper Fi Fund & America & # 39; s Fund, which provides resources and support to critically ill and injured service members and their families.
He is also a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School.