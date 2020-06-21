Congress should call Bolton to testify (opinion)

Now that the Bolton book bomb has detonated, how should Congress and the American people respond to surprising revelations about President Donald Trump's misconduct?
Congress should immediately summon Bolton to appear before the Foreign and Judicial Committees and ask him about the allegations detailed in his book, "The Room Where It Happened." After impetuously imposing tariffs on Chinese products without much regard for the inevitable retaliation, Trump crawled over to Chinese President Xi Jinping and asked China to buy soybeans and wheat to help American farmers, and their electoral prospects, according to the book.
As they do so, lawmakers should ask Bolton about his claims that the president approved the Chinese concentration camps in Xinjiang to "re-educate" 1 million Uighur Muslims. Lawmakers should also launch an investigation into Bolton's claim that Trump offered to help Turkish President Recep Erdogan with a Justice Department investigation into a Turkish bank once prosecutors in the Southern District of New York were replaced by "His town". Attorney General William Bar tried to expel Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, on Friday, but Berman refused, prompting Barr to lock up Trump, only for the president to say, "I'm not involved." .
The House of Representatives and Senate Intelligence Committees should investigate what classified information, if any, was revealed in Bolton's book. Trump insists that Bolton's book is "a compilation of lies and made-up stories, all with the intention of making me look bad, "but the Justice Department has gone to court to avoid public publication of the book, arguing that it contains classified information. So what is it?
Here's another burning question that calls for public discussion: why Bolton refused to testify before the House during the impeachment investigation, saying he would wait to see if a judge decided whether former aides should do so despite objections from the White House? Why did Bolton decide not to provide an affidavit? (His subsequent offer to testify before the Republican-led Senate was not accepted.) The answer may be: selling books. And sales are now exploding thanks to the president's reaction to what he must consider Bolton's betrayal.
Bolton's calculation seems to question whether Congress and the American people should benefit from free publication of juicy details when publishers are willing to pay large sums of money including: Request for electoral interventions by Ukraine and China, interference with investigations ongoing, claims that Trump lives on "obstruction of justice as a way of life", British nuclear weapons, Trump's strange ideas about Finland's relationship with Russia, the embrace of autocrats, Pompeo's mischievous note and much more. Hell, there is enough material here for a reality show.
Forgive those of us who are naive enough to believe that a very serious man like Bolton had a civic, moral, and patriotic obligation to testify rather than hide behind his former colleagues and subordinates: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former White House expert on Russia Fiona Hill, Ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Bill Taylor and others, who answered the call and did their duty. Bolton, on the other hand, punished his decision before a judge. Everything is so revealing and cynical.
"Profiles in Courage" is a short book for a reason. If John F. Kennedy wrote it today, it is clear that it would not include a chapter on Bolton.