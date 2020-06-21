Congress should call Bolton to testify (opinion)

Now that the Bolton book bomb has detonated, how should Congress and the American people respond to surprising revelations about President Donald Trump's misconduct?

Congress should immediately summon Bolton to appear before the Foreign and Judicial Committees and ask him about the allegations detailed in his book, "The Room Where It Happened." After impetuously imposing tariffs on Chinese products without much regard for the inevitable retaliation, Trump crawled over to Chinese President Xi Jinping and asked China to buy soybeans and wheat to help American farmers, and their electoral prospects, according to the book.

As they do so, lawmakers should ask Bolton about his claims that the president approved the Chinese concentration camps in Xinjiang to "re-educate" 1 million Uighur Muslims. Lawmakers should also launch an investigation into Bolton's claim that Trump offered to help Turkish President Recep Erdogan with a Justice Department investigation into a Turkish bank once prosecutors in the Southern District of New York were replaced by "His town". Attorney General William Bar tried to expel Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, on Friday, but Berman refused, prompting Barr to lock up Trump, only for the president to say, "I'm not involved." .

The House of Representatives and Senate Intelligence Committees should investigate what classified information, if any, was revealed in Bolton's book. Trump insists that Bolton's book is " a compilation of lies and made-up stories , all with the intention of making me look bad, "but the Justice Department has gone to court to avoid public publication of the book, arguing that it contains classified information. So what is it?