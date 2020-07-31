Congressional report accuses Trump administration of overpaying for fans during pandemic







The staff report written by a House Oversight subcommittee blames management for accepting the first offer from fan manufacturer Philips Respironics in March 2020, agreeing to a higher price than any other U.S. buyer who negotiates a contract with the company in mid December 2019 and May 2020.

The report claims the Trump administration could have overpaid up to $ 500 million, comparing its contract to one negotiated by the Obama administration in 2014. The report cites "thousands of pages of documents that were previously not public," including emails between Philips and the administration. Both the White House and Philips reject the report's conclusions.

The report says the company and the federal government agreed in 2014 to "develop and purchase" 10,000 fans for $ 3,280 each. After giving Philips several term extensions on the Obama-era contract, the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services agreed to a new contract that purchases 43,000 units of a different fan model for $ 15,000 each, despite that other US buyers negotiated cheaper contracts with Philips, according to the report.

Panel staff wrote that "there is no indication" that the fans purchased in 2020 provided "any benefit" over the fans at the center of the negotiations between Philips and the Obama administration.

Philips told subcommittee staff that, under the contract struck with the Trump administration, he is not required to end delivery of the fans until September 2022, according to the report. It sent 200 fans to HHS in June, about six weeks after the panel probe formally started, according to the report. Philips said Friday that the 2014 contract was "primarily a research and development contract" in which HHS also requested fans at prices "considerably lower than commercial prices." The company said the 2020 contract offered the United States government a "discount" since the list price for HHS-chosen fans is more than $ 21,000. The Congressional report found that HHS paid more for Philips fans than more than 90 other buyers in the United States. The subcommittee stated that the vast majority of American buyers were able to negotiate prices between $ 9,327 to $ 12,133 per unit compared to the price agreed by the United States government of $ 15,000. "The American people were swindled, and Donald Trump and his team were brought into the cleanup," Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Consumer and Economic Policy Subcommittee, said in a statement. "The Trump Administration's mishandling of the acquisition of fans for the nation's reserves cost the American people dearly during the worst public health crisis of our generation." But Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, called the report "partisan," "misleading," and "inaccurate." "This partisan report is nothing more than a trick intended only to politicize the coronavirus," Deere wrote. "Because of the President's leadership, the United States leads the world in the production and acquisition of fans. No American who needs a fan was denied one, and no American who needs a fan in the future will be denied one. Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for this misleading and inaccurate report. " The report also sharply criticizes Philips, accusing it of profiting during a crisis. The leader of the parent company of Philips Respironics disputed the report's findings. "We do not acknowledge the findings of the subcommittee report, and we believe that not all of the information we provide has been reflected in the report," Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, said in a statement. "I would like to clarify that Philips has never raised prices to benefit from the crisis situation." "Philips is proud to make its contribution to fighting the pandemic through its diagnostic and acute care products," he added.

CNN's Nikki Carvajal and Scott Bronstein contributed to this report.