Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis dies

John Lewis became involved in the Civil Rights movement at age 15.

"I heard Martin Luther King Jr.'s words on our radio and heard about Rosa Parks," he said in 2014. "It seemed like Martin Luther King Jr. was speaking directly to me, telling me John Lewis, you can do something, too. You can do a contribution. "

He began organizing squats at segregated lunch counters in the Nashville area of ​​college while studying at Fisk University.

Lewis then participated in Freedom Rides in 1961, protesting segregation at interstate bus terminals by sitting in seats reserved for white customers.

At age 25, Lewis marched King of Selma to Montgomery, and was on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday, where the police beat him and knocked him unconscious.

"I gave him some blood on that bridge," he said. "I thought I was going to die. I thought I saw death."

Fifty years later, at an event to commemorate the incident, he spoke to President Barack Obama on the bridge, a few meters from where he was almost killed.

"We must seize this moment to re-commit to doing everything we can to finish the job; there is still work to be done," he said.