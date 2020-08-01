Connecticut Firefighter Delivers Baby on First Night Shift

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut – A Connecticut firefighter on his first night shift delivered a baby to the home of a family who asked for emergency assistance.

A Guilford Fire Department team answered a call around 5:30 a.m. Monday, and firefighter and paramedic Ashley Vargoshe, 28, handled the delivery of the baby, the New Haven Register reported.

The newspaper was unable to contact the baby's parents for comment.

Vargoshe of Madison, Connecticut, started with the Guilford Fire Department in July, the department said on its website. She is a licensed paramedic and told the newspaper that she was working her first 24-hour shift since she started the department.

"There have been a lot of sick people, so it was kind of nice to do a job that was a joyous experience rather than our usual 911 emergencies," Vargoshe said.

Vargoshe is the second woman to work in the Guilford Fire Department since she became a full-time force in 2002, Capt. Brian Manware told the newspaper.

"We like to see this as one of the positive calls that we have to go to," Manware said. "This was one of those good times."