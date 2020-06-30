Connecticut firefighters rescue a man who fell nearly 30 feet into a well from inside a home

Christopher Town was helping move the furniture to a friend's Guilford home on Sunday when he fell into the well splashing in the cold water below, according to the Guilford Police Department.

"So, I heard a cracking sound and I looked down and the floor gave way under me and then I'm falling, and I'm falling," Town told CNN affiliate WTIC.

He plunged into the chasm of the well, which was more than 20 feet deep and 5 feet wide, according to the Guilford Fire Department. The friend from the town he was moving to was built in 1843, and the well was probably outside the home at the time, according to police. In 1981, an addition and some renovations were made to the house, police said.

"At one point, this well was covered with a simple wooden floor and without a subsoil or manhole cover," police posted on Facebook along with images of the rescue.