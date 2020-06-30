Connecticut firefighters rescue a man who fell nearly 30 feet into a well from inside a home

Christopher Town was helping move the furniture to a friend's Guilford home on Sunday when he fell into the well splashing in the cold water below, according to the Guilford Police Department.
"So, I heard a cracking sound and I looked down and the floor gave way under me and then I'm falling, and I'm falling," Town told CNN affiliate WTIC.
He plunged into the chasm of the well, which was more than 20 feet deep and 5 feet wide, according to the Guilford Fire Department. The friend from the town he was moving to was built in 1843, and the well was probably outside the home at the time, according to police. In 1981, an addition and some renovations were made to the house, police said.
"At one point, this well was covered with a simple wooden floor and without a subsoil or manhole cover," police posted on Facebook along with images of the rescue.
"It is important to note that some of these old and historic houses may have risks that were not updated by the current code."
The city was unable to touch the bottom of the well and clung to the stone wall to stay above water when firefighters arrived on the scene, authorities said. Rescuers gave him a life jacket and established a rope system to get him out.
"The fire department was incredibly professional," Town told WTIC. "They did a wonderful job and basically saved my life. I'm not sure I would have died there, but I was getting more and more hypothermic."
The people suffered minor injuries and were transferred to the hospital. Police shared images on Facebook saying that this was an incredible rescue and that it could have been a fatal event.