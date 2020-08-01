Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Signs Radical Police Reform Bill

The law institutes a new state watchdog for police misconduct, prohibits "bottlenecks" in most cases, and limits the ability of police departments to retain disciplinary records for officers. It also allows individual officers to be financially responsible in civil lawsuits for their actions.

The law requires that all departments across the state equip officers with portable cameras and limit the military equipment that Connecticut police departments may acquire or use.

"These reforms focus on bringing about real change to end the systemic discrimination that exists in our criminal justice and police systems that have impacted minority communities for far too long," Lamont said in a press release.

"Ultimately, what we are enacting today are policies focused on providing additional safeguards to protect people's lives and strengthen our communities. Our nation and our state have had a conversation on this issue for decades, and these reforms are very overdue. "

The Connecticut ACLU tweeted his support for the bill on Wednesday night.

"Ending police violence will not be resolved by any bill, but the bill passed today by the legislature is a start," Melvin Medina, director of public policy and advocacy for the ACLU of Connecticut, said in a statement. . "To legislators who voted to protect the police profession from accountability instead, do better."

The law is the latest statewide effort to reform the American police since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill in June requiring police officers to use body cameras and prohibited suffocation.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a couple of bills earlier this month requiring officers seeking new positions to disclose past employment records and require officers' mental health evaluations and training in the use of force.

Connecticut law creates an independent statewide Office of the Inspector General to investigate all uses of lethal force by police in the state, or all cases of death in police custody. The legislation grants subpoena power to the inspector general's office, and accuses him of referring possible prosecutions to the state Criminal Justice Division.

It also allows the state police accreditation body to revoke the credentials of a law enforcement officer if it is determined that they have used excessive force.

To that end, the law prohibits neck restraints, or "strangles," unless a law enforcement officer "reasonably believes" that such retention is necessary to defend against the "imminent use or use of deadly physical force."

The law requires officers who witness other officers who use excessive force or prohibited retentions to intervene.

One of the most debated sections of the law is a blow to "qualified immunity," the idea that government officials are protected from civil lawsuits while performing their job duties.

Under the law signed Friday, Connecticut police officers may be subject to a civil lawsuit and can only claim immunity if the officer "objectively believed in good faith that the officer's conduct did not violate the law."

The law also stipulates that, should a court find an officer against him for committing a "malicious, senseless or intentional act", the officer in question must reimburse the government for its legal defense.

Other notable provisions of the law include a ban on military-designed equipment, which the law refers to as "controlled equipment." That ban includes various kinds of weapons, ranging from flash explosives and explosives to armored drones and "highly mobile multi-wheeled vehicles."

Officers' disciplinary records are also prohibited from being protected by future collective bargaining agreements. The records are now also subject to the Freedom of Information Act.