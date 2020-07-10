Connecticut judge dismisses charges against 2 men convicted of murder 35 years ago

A Connecticut judge on Friday dropped all criminal charges against two men who spent decades in prison after their murder convictions were vacated last year.

Ralph "Ricky" Birch served more than 30 years of a 55-year sentence and Shawn Henning received probation in 2018. Both had been convicted in connection with the brutal December 1, 1985, murder of Everett Carr, 65.

Henning was 17 when the crime occurred and received probation under new rules for teen offenders.

"They say the wheels of justice spin slowly," Birch told The Hartford Courant outside the courtroom. "That's a little insufficient. It feels good. It's been a long time."

No DNA evidence was found at the bloody crime scene to link the couple to the murder, said Andrew O'Shea, Birch's attorney. Carr, a New Milford resident, was stabbed 27 times, had his throat cut and suffered a blow to the head. Despite being identified as suspects shortly after the crime, no blood was found on his clothes or in his car.

They were convicted in part of the testimony of world-renowned forensic expert Henry Lee, who gained partial fame during the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Lee testified that the killers might avoid staining their blood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also said that a towel found in the bathroom near the crime scene with stains believed to be blood could have been touched by the killers while cleaning. Subsequent tests revealed that the stains were not blood.

Prosecutors said they refused to try the men again because the witnesses died or retracted their stories and that the reexamined evidence could not link them to the murder.

Associated Press contributed to this report.