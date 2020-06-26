Connecticut Officials Reveal Plans to Reopen Schools in Fall

Connecticut officials on Thursday revealed plans for K-12 students to return to their classrooms this fall, but with security measures ranging from mandatory masks for students and teachers to the recommended "cohort" of students with a teacher to reduce potential. spread of the coronavirus.

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut appears to be on its way to a safe reopening of schools in late August and early September, considering the state has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection in the U.S. .

"My number one primary metric was the public health lens," he said. "As we said about reopening our businesses, nothing makes sense unless people feel that they are safe and that they are safe."

Students in Connecticut have been out of the classroom for months. Initially, Lamont signed an executive order, effective March 17, ordering that all in-person classes be canceled at all K-12 schools in the state. That propelled students and educators to a new world of online learning for the rest of the school year.

Lamont and State Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona emphasized that Thursday's announcement was only the first step in reopening, noting that plans could change if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Connecticut. Cardona said school districts should prepare for full reopens, as well as "hybrid" models with fewer students and more online learning, in the event of a future spread of the coronavirus in the community.

Local school officials will also need to consider options for parents who are not comfortable sending their children back to school in the fall.

Districts have about a month to review the state's plans, the details of which will be released Monday. They will need to determine how the recommendations fit into individual school buildings and where additional space is available for social distancing measures. Districts will then present their estimated costs to the state to make the necessary changes. Cardona said she hopes that many schools will reconfigure existing space, such as gyms and auditoriums, into classrooms so that students can sit further apart from each other.

In addition to the mandatory use of masks, social distancing, frequent handwashing, and improved cleaning, the plan strongly encourages districts to group students in K-8 and, when possible, students in grades 9-12. Lamont said it was a key recommendation from his reopening task force.

"They wanted the fifth grade class to stay as a group … so they didn't have to walk through the hallways, go to other classrooms," Lamont said. "So if God forbid, there is an infection, you know who those 25 children and that teacher are, and that is more autonomous."

On Thursday, the Lamont administration said there have been almost 46,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 4,289 COVID-related deaths, an increase from 11 since Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations decreased to 122.

For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness or death.