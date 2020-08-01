Connecticut Reveals Plans To Shorten High School Sports Season

The Connecticut high school sports governing body publicly released its plans to restart interscholastic sports this fall, proposing a shorter season that officials say will be "smooth" based on changes in COVID health metrics. 19.

The plan from CAS-CIAC, the Connecticut Association of Schools and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, was developed in consultation with state education officials, the Connecticut State Medical Society, various sports and training organizations, school principals, and others.

"Everyone involved in the development of the plan recognizes that it must remain fluid and that it will be in a state of permanent evaluation as COVID data and health metrics become available," according to a statement posted on the CAS-CIAC website. .

The start of the fall sports season will be September 24, the first date of the contest. Prior to that, the first practices will take place in cohorts of 15 student-athletes, beginning on August 27 for cross country, field hockey, soccer, swimming and volleyball and on August 17 for soccer. Full practices will not begin before September 11.

Several weeks of preconditioning will also be allowed before first practices.

The maximum number of games in the regular season will be limited to 12 for cross country, field hockey, soccer, swimming and volleyball and six for soccer. All games will be scheduled regionally to limit transportation and help reduce the spread of the coronavirus statewide. There will be restrictions for spectators and specific rules for certain sports, such as volleyball teams that do not change sides after each set and teams that do not meet in the locker room at halftime.

The organization is also working on a "tournament experience" during the last two weeks of the fall season.

"No team will be eliminated from the competition during this experience to maximize the number of games each team can play during the fall season," according to the plan.

During Governor Ned Lamont's coronavirus briefing with reporters on Thursday, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel of the University of Pennsylvania, an oncologist and former White House health adviser, said he did not believe high school football or "contact sports of any kind" should be played this fall.

"I understand that giving up on something that is a crucial part of your life," said Emanuel, who was a swimmer at school. "But we need to be safe and put security number one. And I think contact sports is not a good idea. "

Emanuel said professional sports leagues are trying to quarantine teams in "bubbles" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying that would not be practical for high school athletes, given transportation and other complications.

"I think for a year we will probably have to fail," he said.

Lamont said Friday that he expects local sports organizations to "take seriously" Emanuel's warnings as they continue to plan the resumption of fall sports.

In other news about coronavirus in Connecticut:

By the numbers

Connecticut approached 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday since the pandemic first hit the state. The Lamont administration announced there were 49,810, an increase of 140 from Thursday. However, the infection rate is still around 1%, the governor said.

To date, there have been 4,432 COVID-associated deaths, an increase of one person since Thursday. The number of hospitalizations increased by three, to a total of 69. Lamont said he is concerned about home parties and large gatherings, especially involving young people, and urged them on Friday to remain vigilant, at a social distance and wear masks.

Food insecurity

Officials at Foodshare, a regional food bank in Hartford, have seen an increase in the number of cars arriving at food collection locations, such as Rentschler Field in East Hartford, as additional federal unemployment benefits expire.

The Hartford Courant reported Friday that there were 1,000 cars that crossed the line for donations on April 20, when Foodshare began its daily food distribution at the stadium. The numbers grew to around 1,500 and then stabilized at around 1,300 until a couple of weeks ago. There were 1,858 cars online on Wednesday and 1,730 on Thursday.

"There are a lot of people going crazy," Dom Piccini, logistics manager for Foodshare, told the Courant. That is why the past two weeks have skyrocketed. People see the writing on the wall. "