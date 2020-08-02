Connie Culp, the first near-total face transplant recipient in the US, dies at 57

Culp died Wednesday of complications from an infection unrelated to his transplant, Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman Andrea Pacetti told CNN.

"Connie was an incredibly brave and vibrant woman and an inspiration to many," said Dr. Frank Papay, president of the Cleveland Clinic Institute of Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, who was part of Connie's surgical team.

"Her strength was evident in the fact that she had been the longest-standing face transplant patient to date," Papay said in a statement. "She was a great pioneer and her decision to undergo a sometimes daunting procedure is an enduring gift for all of humanity."

Culp lost the middle of her face after her husband shot her in 2004. The Ohio mother of two was partially blind, unable to smell and speak, and had to rely on a surgical opening in her neck to breathe.