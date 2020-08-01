Connie Culp, the Ohio woman who made international headlines when she received the nation's first near-total face transplant, died. She was 57 years old.

The Cleveland Clinic, where Culp underwent the landmark procedure in 2008, confirmed his death. in a sentence Friday.

"Connie was an incredibly brave and vibrant woman, and an inspiration to many," said Dr. Frank Papay, president of the clinic's Institute of Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

"Her strength was evident in the fact that she had been the longest-standing face transplant patient to date," said Papay.

"She was a great pioneer and her decision to undergo a sometimes daunting procedure is an enduring gift for all of humanity."

His cause and the day of death were not disclosed.

Culp was seriously disfigured in 2004 when her husband, Thomas, attacked her with a shotgun inside her apartment in Hopedale, Ohio.

The explosion shattered his nose, cheeks, palate, and one eye. Hundreds of shotgun pellet fragments and bone splinters were embedded in his face.

Only his upper eyelids, forehead, lower lip, and chin remained.

Her husband then turned the gun on himself and also survived, albeit with significantly less serious injuries. He was later found guilty of aggravated murder attempt and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Culp, meanwhile, underwent 30 operations on his face, including surgeries where doctors took parts of his ribs to make cheekbones and molded an upper jaw from one of his leg bones.

Finally, during a 22-hour procedure in December 2008, doctors replaced 80 percent of Culp's face with bones, muscles, nerves, skin, and blood vessels from another woman who had just died.

"I think I'm the one you came to see today," Culp told reporters during a press conference to reveal his new face.

He added: "I think it's more important that you focus on the donor family that did it so that I can have this person's face."

Surprisingly, Culp later said she forgave her husband for shooting him.

"I will always love him," she told Diane Sawyer in 2009. "I mean, I have two children [for] him." But you know what? I can no longer be with him.