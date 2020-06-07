Conor McGregor, UFC champion, has announced his retirement

The former UFC two-division world champion said he had finished fighting in a statement posted on his verified Twitter early Sunday morning.
"Hi guys, I've decided to withdraw from the fight," said the tweet. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a journey it has been! Here is a picture of me and my mother in Las Vegas after one of my world title victories! Pick your dream home, Mags, I love them! Whatever they want from you "
This is not the first time that the mixed martial arts star has announced his retirement on social media.
And in 2016, he tweeted, "I've decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. See you later."
& # 39; It is in my blood to fight & # 39;
The fighter, a former plumber in training, is considered one of the best in the UFC.
He even moved from the mixed martial arts octagon to the ring to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.
The fight cost him his lightweight and featherweight belts and ended his bragging rights as the only fighter to simultaneously hold two UFC titles.
In a previous interview with CNN, the fighter said part of his success is due to his family's legacy.
"The name McGregor is historical when it comes to combat," he says proudly. "Long ago, study my family's name, study my family's heritage. We were a feared clan.
"At one point, I was punished by death for having the last name McGregor. It is in my blood to fight, and that is all. It is what my ancestors have been doing long before me."
In 2019, McGregor's fighting spirit led him to a great fight after his fourth round loss against Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.