Conservative group launches "DivestU" to redirect donations from liberal universities

EXCLUSIVE: Conservative group Turning Point USA launched a new initiative Thursday to encourage college and university donors who believe their values ​​no longer align with their soulmates to "take the pledge" off of their gifts and redirect money to different causes. , instead of financing the "left indoctrination". "

Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk calls the initiative "DivestU," which the organization calls its "most aggressive project yet to combat rampant leftism in universities by attacking where they are most vulnerable: their wallets."

CHARLIE KIRK: VOTING BY MAIL IS DEMOCRATIC POWER

In an interview with Fox News, Kirk said his organization has been "on the front line" fighting "left-wing indoctrination and general intolerance towards diversity of ideas" on university campuses across the country.

"For years I have been frustrated by the way philanthropists and center-right entrepreneurs continue to write big checks at these universities," said Kirk. "We find many of these universities emboldened by their multi-million dollar endowments and the constant flow of capital from alumni and donors."

Kirk argued that the initiative turns a common tactic of progressives against him.

"For decades, the radical left has used divestments as a tactic to try to drive divisive and Marxist ideas: conservatives have never used divestments as a tactic," said Kirk. "We are telling donors that they should no longer write these seven-figure checks to institutions that are, in essence, the causes of much of the cultural regression that we have seen in recent months."

Turning Point USA, a conservative student organization, launched the program Thursday with a website and told Fox News that the initiative has already committed $ 7 million in gifts from Harvard University and Baylor.

He said this is not intended to raise money for Turning Point or redirect money to any particular cause, although the website does show a standard donation form for Turning Point on the right hand side.

“Some donors simply re-commit the money and commit it to a local hospital or food bank; they have many different types of plans. Some want to get rid of their dollars and then fund conservative speakers to get on campus, ”he said. "What they decide to do with their money is of their own free will, but once the university no longer has that capital under its umbrella, it really sends a powerful message and a powerful signal that they are casting a disapproving vote."

TRUMP THREATENS THE TAX CONDITION FOR UNIVERSITIES AND SCHOOLS ON & # 39; RADICAL INDOCTRINATION LEFT & # 39;

Kirk told Fox News that Turning Point USA "does not touch money" as part of this initiative.

"We simply encourage and celebrate people who have re-committed their money, and we profile and platform and celebrate that movement," said Kirk.

Kirk said he is encouraging donors to be "vocal" by withdrawing their donations and contacting university presidents to explain why.

The first donors to participate in "DivestU" were Stacey Feinberg of Harvard and Keith Rose of Baylor.

"Harvard: For decades we admired your Noah's ark of cultures and ideals, but then he filled his sacred halls with ideological arsonists and when his ivory tower burns he has the audacity to ask alumni to pay the firefighters!" Feinberg said in a statement. "You're not going to get another penny from us, Harvard!"

Rose told Turning Point USA that "he could no longer be a spectator."

"The first thing I had to do was choose not to support a mechanism that did not teach or educate my children, but subverted them and changed them through ideology," Rose said.

Kirk said they are planning "dozens of other college announcements of great gifts and finalizing those numbers right now."

He added: "Let's say they are done. They no longer want their hard-earned capital to go to universities that reinforce the exact opposite of their world view and what is good for our country."

Last week, President Trump tweeted that schools could be stripped of their tax-exempt status if they engage in "radical left indoctrination."

Republicans have long protested the political environment in public schools and universities, citing "free speech zones," cases of teachers and administrators showing hostility toward conservative students, and saying that in many cases teachers donate overwhelmingly. to Democratic politicians and left-wing causes.

But higher education officials are furious at the allegations. Terry Hartle of the American Council on Education responded to Trump's threat on Twitter.

"It is always very problematic for the president to select schools, colleges or universities in a tweet," Hartle told The Associated Press.

Kirk argued that universities need "to feel some form of loss from this type of culture that has allowed conservative students and students with dissenting opinions to continue."

"These universities must be notified," he said. "… You hit them in the pocket. We are confident that this will be the best way. "

Turning Point USA is a non-profit organization. It also has a political arm, known as Turning Point Action.