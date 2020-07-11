Conservatives rally around Goya amid calls for boycott of CEO support for Trump

Several prominent conservatives have offered their support for Goya Foods as it faces massive calls to boycott its CEO's decision to praise President Trump.

On Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted: "Goya is a staple of Cuban food. My grandparents ate Goya black beans twice a day for almost 90 years. And now the left is trying to cancel the culture. Hispanic and free silence speaks. #BuyGoya"

President Trump also tweeted "I LOVE @GoyaFoods!" in the midst of violent reaction. Figures like former model Chrissie Teigen had brought the boycott forward as a way to retaliate against CEO Robert Unanue, who appeared alongside Trump at a White House event this week.

GOYA FOODS CEO WILL NOT APOLOGIZE AGAINST BOYCOTT, KICKBACK FOR PRO-TRUMP OBSERVATIONS: & # 39; SUPPRESSION OF SPEECH & # 39;

"We are all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," he said. Trump was promoting the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which is designed to expand educational and economic opportunities for Hispanic Americans.

While criticizing the boycott, "The View" co-host Meghan McCain warned that it could result in job loss during the difficult economic woes engendered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It seems strange and foolish to boycott a company that supplies food to the masses and employs 4,000 people during a pandemic," he said in a post retweeted by conservative author Ben Shapiro. "No matter what your policy is, who wants more people to be out of work? Almost all CEOs, bosses, and people I interact with and consume products disagree with."

MEGHAN MCCAIN REJECTS GOYA BOYCOTT "STRANGE AND HEAT" FOR PRAISE FOR CEO TRUMP

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk also rolled back the boycott, suggesting that it would harm minorities.

"Imagine boycotting one of the largest minority-owned companies in the United States and thinking it is doing something to end racism," he tweeted on Friday. "That is the current mindset of the leaders of the Democratic Party."

Meanwhile, the boycott has received the support of figures such as the representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. "Oh look, it's like I was Googling 'how to make your own Adobo'," he tweeted along with a call for a boycott.

PRESIDENT OF GOYA: SALES "QUADRUPLICATED" AMONG THE DEMAND FOR CORONAVIRUSES

Teigen rejected the idea that he was hurting Goya workers and promised to financially help the affected farms. "The next step Republicans (sic) will take (check my words, they also did this with my equinox tweets) is to say they are not supporting workers if they boycott," Teigen wrote.

"You ARE. They should never feel like they have to work for someone who accepts that Mexicans are 'vile' rapists," he wrote, referring to Trump's comments at the start of his 2015 presidential campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unanue has refused to back down and described the rejection of him visiting the White House as "suppression of speech."

On Friday, he told "Fox & Friends" that he had previously been invited to the White House for an event organized by the Obama administration for Hispanic Heritage Month. "So, can you speak well or praise a president, but you can't help in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and suddenly it's not acceptable," said Unanue.

Fox News' Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.