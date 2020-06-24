Conservatives see the irony by asking where the police are after a journalist nearly attacked in the & # 39; autonomous zone & # 39; DC

Conservatives on social media noted the irony of someone asking "Where is the police when they need them?" after a person attempted to attack NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell Tuesday afternoon in an area of ​​Washington, D.C., on Black Lives Matter protesters called the "Black House Autonomous Zone."

Protesters in Washington, DC, this week had attempted to create a police-free zone near the White House, similar to the Seattle Autonomous Zone that took over six blocks near the city center after police abandoned a enclosure, but were unsuccessful.

The would-be attacker, dressed in a pink bra and panties, rushed over to Mitchell and House of Representatives delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton as they stood in the street with a cameraman, but security quickly pulled him away.

Mitchell was not on camera at the time, but the incident was recorded.

CNN, MSNBC IGNORE SEATTLE'S PLANS TO DISASSEMBLE THE & # 39; CHOP & # 39; AFTER THE SHOOTING

Then a person, some have claimed it was Mitchell, asks, "Where is the police when you need them?"

"Someone should remind you that your party wants to abolish the police and give you the name of a good social worker," said the senior adviser to the Trump campaign. Katrina Pierson wrote on Twitter.

"While standing at the 'Black House Autonomous Zone' NBC reporter @mitchellreports he was nearly attacked. His first reaction was to ask where the police were." Caleb helmet wrote

"NBC News presenter Andrea Mitchell was almost attacked by a crazy person on camera today. Her response to the incident was 'Where's the police when you need her?' Can you hear her say this?" , another user tweeted. "Ironically, she was literally standing in a street painting that said 'Defund the police'."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A WUSA-TV reporter, however, reported that the police did come and scaled down the incident.