Construction worker dies after falling more than 100 feet from Chargers, new Rams stadium: report

An iron worker died Friday morning after falling more than 100 feet while working on building a new stadium for the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, according to a report.

The unidentified man, in his 30s, fell from the roof of the new SoFi stadium in Inglewood while working in the southeast corner of the facility, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing an unnamed source.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, charged with investigating the death, said the worker fell 110 feet.

A joint statement from the SoFi Stadium, the Rams and the Chargers obtained by the Times called the death "heartbreaking."

"The safety of our construction team and all of our employees is the top priority of our organizations, and we will continue to work with our partners and local authorities to fulfill this commitment."

The stadium is set for the 2020 NFL season, but concerns in April about whether construction will be completed in August still linger as the number of reported coronavirus cases among workers continues to rise.