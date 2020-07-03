Contraction transmitter Byron "Reckful" Bernstein dead at 31

Byron "Reckful" Bernstein, a popular Twitch streamer and "World of Warcraft" player, died. He was 31 years old.

Bernstein's older brother Gary Bernstein confirmed the tragic news. via Twitter Thursday.

“My little brother Byron @reckful left. RIP, "Gary wrote of the player based in Austin, Texas. "He left similarly to my older brother Guy. I have no brothers left. If you have stories and pictures of him, share them."

Bernstein's ex-girlfriend, known in the online community as Blue Madrigal, also confirmed the news, tweeting Thursday: "Yes, it's him. He left." He also shared a video of the two of them together. According to Blue, Berstein died by suicide, Variety.com reported.

“Byron, I wish I had helped you. We all do it "Blue tweeted in a separate post "I'm so sorry I couldn't. Thank you for being a part of my life. I love you always.

She additional: "Thanks to everyone who has come up. I wish he could see how much he is loved and all the sweet things that people have said to honor his memory. Remember, his words / tweets affect people, even people. famous. Please be nice. "

According to Variety, Bernstein, best known for his "World of Warcraft" broadcasts, had more than 936,000 followers on Twitch and had recently started working as a developer on his own video game called "Everland." released later this year, for the start.

Bernstein's final tweets on Thursday morning caused fans to respond with concern. "Ahh, I feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my madness," he said. said. "Please just know in these situations that the crazy person is not in control of their actions."

Just hours before Bernstein's death was reported, he seemed to be proposing to an ex-girlfriend on social media. "I know I'll always be a little crazy … and this is a test … but at least you'll never be bored. Would you marry me, Becca?" he shared in Twitter with photos of her ex-partner reported and urged her followers not to pressure her to say yes.

"Do not do she feels pressured to say yes, I am completely crazy here, ”he continued. "I haven't seen her in 6 months. The reason for the post is because I know she is the one I want forever, and I wanted her to know that my commitment is real. "

Becca apparently reacted to the marriage proposal in a long Twitter post titled "RIP July 2, 2020"

"I didn't see the proposal until it was too late, but that doesn't change the fact that I couldn't be there for him," he said in part.

Becca paid tribute to Bernstein, writing: "It was amazing. It taught me to have fun, to experience more, and it challenged me to try to be more than I was. It was bigger than life, too big for this world." "

She continued: “It made me realize that I knew NOTHING about depression, NOTHING about mental health issues. I had this vague idea of ​​what it was and embarrassingly thought I could help with the trivial bull —- ".

Bernstein's brother Gary responded, saying, "I don't know you, but this is not your fault."

In addition to the thousands of tributes that have accumulated for Bernstein, Twitch, League of Legends, and World of Warcraft social media accounts, they also issued their own condolences in the wake of the news.

"The Warcraft team is very sad to learn of the passing of one of the most memorable WoW players of all time," reads the World of Warcraft note. Rest in peace, Byron & # 39; Reckful & # 39; Bernstein. We express our sincere condolences to Byron's family, friends and many admirers around the world. "

League of Legends & # 39; statement He said: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of transmitter Byron" Reckful "Bernstein. Together with the gaming community, we are sorry for its loss today and we have family, friends and fans in our thoughts."

Twitch called Bernstein a "broadcast pioneer," and wrote: "We are devastated to learn of Byron's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and community."

"He was a pioneer of streaming and helped propel the entire industry forward. The communities he cultivated in the games he played were forever changed by his relentless pursuit of excellence. Byron was someone who spoke about his struggles to help others to to do As we process this loss, we must recognize that the stigma surrounding mental health and treatment often prevents people from seeking and getting the help they need.

"If you have difficulties or know someone who is, there are many organizations and people who want to help," the statement concluded.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).