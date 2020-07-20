Contradicting Trump, the North Carolina governor says he never demanded a convention limit of '10 people 'in the arena

Cooper says he never said that.

"That is wrong," Cooper spokesman Ford Porter told CNN in an email Monday, when asked about Trump's claim.

"The Governor and state health officials worked with the RNC to celebrate their convention safely and requested written plans to keep attendees safe. Instead, beginning on Memorial Day, the RNC president and staff demanded a guarantee that they could hold a full convention without social participation, distancing or facial covering. This was not a guarantee that the Governor could make, particularly months in advance. "

"But Roy Cooper said that you can't have people gathered in one room. Actually, he told me the most you can have, we have a 19,000-seat center as you know, and he said that the most you can have is 10 people because those are the rules, 10 people, "Trump said Sunday. "He actually said that, I don't know. I guess he meant it. He thought he could start negotiating from there, but he really didn't want to negotiate. He wanted to resign."

Cooper has imposed a general limit of 10 people on indoor gatherings, and publicly told Republican officials that the convention would need to be "scaled down" due to security concerns.

But Cooper's spokesman said the governor never told Trump, the Trump campaign, or Republican officials that there could only be 10 people present in the arena.

Florida's coronavirus situation has worsened since the convention moved there. Since then, Jacksonville has imposed a mask requirement for the city, and Republicans decided in July to cut the convention after all.

In the first three days, only the delegates will be able to attend, keeping the attendance to some 2,500 people; The arena has a capacity of approximately 15,000. On the fourth day, when Trump is expected to accept the Republican presidential nomination, alternate delegates and some delegate guests will be allowed in, for a total of approximately 7,000 people.