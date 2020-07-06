Controversial and unwanted statues accepted by Ohio City

In a declaration of independence, Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch proclaimed the city July 4 as a "Statuary Sanctuary City," granting amnesty to unwanted statues across the country.
In a letter, Lynch decreed that the city, 56 miles east of Cleveland, take statues of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, Patrick Henry, Francis Scott Key, Theodore Roosevelt, and place them "in a place of honor and respect to inspire greatness and achievement for all who observe them."
"Several days ago, I began to think that it would make sense to preserve the memory of these icons' accomplishments by placing them in a place of respect in our community rather than having the statues collecting dust somewhere or even destroying them," he said. .
In addition to a Statue of Liberty, Newton Falls currently has no other statues, Lynch said.
CNN contacted the city's mayor, Kenneth Kline, but declined to comment.
"My proclamation was directed only at the 8 iconic names that I have listed in that document," Lynch told CNN on Monday. "Because there are other statues of people associated with the Confederation that I don't support."
Lynch said the city does not want to become a general store for all of the country's unwanted statues, but would like to house a statue of each of the leaders mentioned in his letter.
"I was touched that people forgot the greatness of the achievements of these 8 great leaders if their statues disappeared from the landscape of this country."
So far, Lynch said the city has received no inquiries or statues. And in terms of where they would be kept, he said they have not yet designated a place. Once inquiries begin to arrive, Lynch said the city will determine the best location.