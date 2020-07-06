Controversial and unwanted statues accepted by Ohio City

In a declaration of independence, Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch proclaimed the city July 4 as a "Statuary Sanctuary City," granting amnesty to unwanted statues across the country.

In a letter, Lynch decreed that the city, 56 miles east of Cleveland, take statues of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, Patrick Henry, Francis Scott Key, Theodore Roosevelt, and place them "in a place of honor and respect to inspire greatness and achievement for all who observe them."

"Several days ago, I began to think that it would make sense to preserve the memory of these icons' accomplishments by placing them in a place of respect in our community rather than having the statues collecting dust somewhere or even destroying them," he said. .

The day Lynch released his letter, protesters in Baltimore downed a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the inner harbor, according to CNN affiliate WBAL, one of many disputed states that have fallen in recent days.